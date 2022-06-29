A special visitor enthralled young students in Dubbo with an acting performance and his love for reading.
A regular afternoon at Dubbo Public School turned into an entertaining event with host Stig Wemyss on Tuesday, June 28. Mr Wemyss is an actor and audiobook narrator. He's the voice behind popular children's collection the Treehouse series.
Advertisement
He spoke about audiobooks, reading, and literature with more than a hundred students who were present.
"I'm lucky. I don't just get to narrate books, I get a chance to do this! I get the opportunity to excite them [about reading], which is amazing," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In today's world, Mr Wemyss believed there were many things that tempted children away from literature.
"It's our job to encourage them to read and keep them away from consoles and gaming," he said.
He said audiobooks were a tool to help engage kids in reading.
"Every kid who reads always has a better future. They're brighter, they learn, they have better retention and better vocabulary," he said.
When school teachers asked kids if they knew what an audiobook was, about half the students raised their hands.
Teachers hoped that Mr Wemyss' visit would excite kids about Dubbo Library's Borrow Box app, where eBooks and audiobooks can be borrowed for free.
Young student Jack Vaile was super excited by Mr Wemyss' visit. He said he uses his library card a lot and loves reading.
"You can learn new things [from books]," he said.
The budding bibliophile also said he liked actual books better than audiobooks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.