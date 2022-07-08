A women's group in Dubbo has been a haven for those from non-English backgrounds for the last 25 years.
The 'Dubbo multicultural ladies group' initially started as place to meet and practice English. The collective wanted to make sure women were not left behind in society.
Maryanne Ramirez who joined the group a decade ago has been coordinating it for about six years now.
"Lots of women, lots of countries, lots of languages," she said.
Mrs Ramirez is Maltese married to an Argentinian. She was born in Australia and didn't speak English until she was five years old.
"I would drop off my mother and mother-in-law to the meetings, and as the years went on, as years went by, I became more involved in the group," she said.
Some group members were born overseas and some are fifth or sixth generation Australians.
Women in the group speak a variety of languages including Spanish, Tagalog, Japanese, Cantonese, Malay, Mandarin, Macedonian, Serbian, Croatian, Maltese, Greek, French, Italian and Chinese dialects. The group has also hosted members from Afghanistan, India, and Egypt from time to time. Aunty Pat Doolan from Dubbo has attended group gatherings too.
Mrs Ramirez says thanks to the group, members have heard stories from different women and have become more aware of other cultures.
"I think it fosters a lot of tolerance and understanding across the board," she said.
"Everyone's got preconceived ideas of what they think each culture [is like]. So having exposure to everybody [helps] to understand by getting their perspective on things."
Regardless of different backgrounds, Mrs Ramirez said the group has helped the women find common experiences between them.
Before the pandemic, the group met once a month at St Brigid's church. However, the small meeting room could not accommodate the growing group of women during COVID-19 restrictions.
The ladies have only recently started meeting again after a break. During the pandemic, older members were even taught how to video call so they could keep in touch with family, as well as the group.
Ms Ramirez said the collective had evolved into more of a support group. Women who needed help with migration resources or were facing domestic violence situations could ask for help. Mrs Ramirez had contacts throughout the community and would find ways to get members what they needed.
The group still practices English with the occasional knitting class conducted once in a while. They have also published a collaborative cookbook called New Life: Recipes, featuring a wide range of multicultural dishes.
In it, the women have shared "not only recipes but stories of their lives with you", the introduction reads.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
