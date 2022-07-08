Daily Liberal

Dubbo multicultural ladies group, a place to learn about different cultures and foster friendships

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
July 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A women's group in Dubbo has been a haven for those from non-English backgrounds for the last 25 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.