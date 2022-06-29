A new campaign is asking NSW parents if they are aware their children may be gambling through online games and to consider the long term impacts.
The new series of radio and TV ads, launched by the NSW government earlier this month, highlights the potential impacts of risky gambling behaviour on jobs, relationships and children.
Advertisement
The ads also promote a new website GambleAware, which offers resources to manage gambling such as exclusion options.
Gamble Aware Far and Western NSW counsellor Warwick Harrison said the new campaign not only helps show how some people can develop serious harms that could have devastating impacts for them and their families, but helps open conversations - which he said is fundamental to minimising harm.
"In the western area 56 per cent of adults gamble in one way of another. In general around the state its about 53 percent so not a big difference, but there is a higher percentage again in Aboriginal communities," he said.
"The Gamble Aware message is to put the emphasis on getting people to ask the questions and keep in touch with people who do gamble, just as to how they're managing it, and to be more aware of the information and support that's available to help people that are having trouble managing their gambling or are adversely affected by gambling."
In particular this year's campaign shows the potential for young people to gamble via video games, and encourages parents to check if the games their children are playing contain gambling elements.
According to the NSW Youth Gambling Study 2020, 40 per cent of 12-17 year olds said they had played video games which include gambling components.
Mr Harrison explained it can be a quick progression from games to gambling behaviours.
Simulated gambling in video games comes in the form of games encouraging people to unlock more features or collect more points in return for payment. It is also masked in the form of 'loot boxes' where players are allowed to spend money on randomized in-game rewards which will aid characters
It is also masked in the form of 'loot boxes', where players are allowed to spend real money to receive randomized in-game rewards such as weapons or cosmetic costumes.
Mr Harrison said it was important for parents to be looking at their children's behaviours and if they were more interested in the odds of a game rather than the sport, or checking on games that were offering purchases for more advantages.
"Those sort of games are leading them more into that excitement of gambling and having a risk," Mr Harrison explained.
"So its about trying to gauge whether your children are having healthy risks or unhealthy risks and keeping open to talking about it.".
According to the NSW government, nearly one in 10 gamblers in NSW are considered at risk of harm, and this cohort accounts for 70 per cent of total gambling expenditure.
Mr Harrison said a key problem in Far west and western NSW was gaming machines in pubs, clubs and hotels.
Advertisement
In the six months to December 2021, profits from gaming machines in Dubbo's clubs and hotels amounted to almost $18 million.
"So if they're making $17 million profit there's nearly nine times that going through those machines in that six month period," Mr Harrison explained.
But with 10 per cent of people at risk of having their gambling at a level where its adversely affecting themselves or others, Mr Harrison said there's plenty of help available.
Part of that help he said was opening up conversations.
"Gambling gets people in because it really does create a dopamine release. It's the happy chemical in your brain and comes from having something at risk and the possibility of something happening. It's just a possibility of something exciting happening and that's why people win and they keep on gambling because they still want that feeling," Mr Harrison said.
Advertisement
"Talking about gambling, about gambling harms and promoting good adventurous things to do is one of the best ways to help."
For those unsure whether they or their family member have a problem gambling habit, Mr Harrison said there were a few signs.
These include depression or irritability, or knowing a person gambles but are seeing the bets get bigger.
Even financial signs such as a person not having the money they were used to, money is going missing or you notice someone borrowing money, getting loans or selling things.
"Also if you notice a person getting a little bit more secretive, or neglecting or avoiding relationships, family and friends, or responsibilities. Things they used to do that they're no longer doing, any of those areas are flags," Mr Harrison said.
Advertisement
Information can be found online at gambleaware.nsw.gov.au - which has a number of tools and resources to help people check in on their gambling, learn how to gamble safely, support their loved ones or exclude themselves from gambling altogether.
Help is available at Lifeline Central West at 1300 798 258 or the Gamble Aware hotline 1800 858 858
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.