Public transport, schools, and health services are expected to be disrupted in regions such as Dubbo as widespread industrial actions have been set this week by three large unions in NSW.
The Rail Tram and Bus Union will stage a four-day protest from Tuesday because the government has not addressed their safety concerns on Korean-built trains.
The NSW Teachers Federation is walking out for 24 hours on Thursday to seek three percent annual cap wage increases.
While the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association is seeking answers to reduce "extreme workload" and proposing shift-by-shift staff ratios.
The NSW Health has filed a dispute in the NSW Industrial Relations court on Friday to stop the health workers from taking part in the strike which the IRC has granted in favour of the department.
Participating unions have been warned they face hefty fines of up to $55,000 on the first day and $27,500 for each day unions stage their protest if they are found in breach of industrial action rules.
At Dubbo Hospital, staff who are union members voted not to take part in the walk-out due to staff shortage and for patients' welfare, they will work according to their rosters.
But members at Canowindra Memorial Hospital, Mid-Western Mental Health and Orange Hospital are stopping work for four hours to participate in an online protest to be broadcast from Town Hall in Sydney at 2 pm on Tuesday.
NSWNMA acting general secretary, Shaye Candish, said in considering last week's NSW budget and the wages and conditions offer, their support for members seeking safe staffing ratios would continue.
"There's widespread dissatisfaction amongst our members over the NSW government's refusal to even consider safe staffing ratios, what's been outlined in the budget, and serious transparency concerns about the announced workforce enhancements and regional incentives," said Ms Candish.
Some schools without adequate supervision as teachers walk out for 24 hours are expected to close on Thursday despite a plea from the NSW education department for the NSWTF to call it off because teachers have been offered wage increases.
A spokesman has issued a statement saying, "Parents want their children in school and no one needs another day out of the classroom, especially after the challenges of COVID and flooding in Term 1 and the previous strike in Term 2. The best place for students is at school for both their education and wellbeing.
"We call on the NSWTF to call off the strike action, especially considering the NSW Government's announcement in last week's budget of a boost to the salary increase offered to public sector workers under its wages policy."
But if teachers choose to go on strike, there will be minimal supervision at schools where students are attending and some will resort to close for the whole day.
School principals across NSW have been issued a departmental order to ensure schools remain open on Thursday but there will be schools to close if there is not enough staff to supervise the students, the spokesman said.
The spokesman said teachers' salaries from January 2022 are $109,978 for Band 2 and $84,759 for beginners which represented 29.75 percent increase from 2011.
Regional train and bus commuters are facing "significant disruptions" from Tuesday with alternative travel options to be provided to minimise inconveniences to regional travelers and daily commuters, NSW Train Link chief executive Dale Merrick said.
"It's disappointing this series of actions will take place but both NSW Train Link and Sydney Trains remain committed to reaching an agreement with the union to benefit our people," Mr Merrick said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
