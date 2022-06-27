A mother has spoken out after toys and ornaments were stolen from her child's gravesite.
Two years ago, Tammi Fisher was forced to bury her son, Isaiah Zane Fisher, who was stillborn on June 22, 2020.
Since then, the mum counted at least ten times where items that had been placed on his grave were either broken or had gone missing.
She took to Facebook to vent her frustrations and was swamped with messages from other parents who have had the same experience happen to them.
"It breaks my heart for my own situation, but it also breaks my heart to learn so many others are experiencing the same thing," she said.
"I've been quite shocked. The more and more I hear that it's common, I'm more on the angry side thinking why hasn't something been done to stop this before."
Following advice after the first few times this happened to her son's gravesite, she took to gluing objects down on the cement.
But this hasn't seemed to stop the perpetrators.
"I put flower vases there and they were removed even though they were glued down. I have no idea how they did it or what they had to gain," she said.
"There's no words for how I feel. You're hurt. It's the only way you can honour your child and it's the only way I can honour his short-lived life. It's disrespected and it's hurtful."
There have been previous calls for CCTV or fencing to be placed around the cemetery in the hopes of deterring those causing heartache to the community.
In January this year, Orange City Council communications and engagement manager Nick Redmond said the council would seek quotes for CCTV at the entrances.
"The placement of the CCTV camera needs to be sensitive so as not to impact on grieving families," he said.
Ms Fisher hopes that something is done soon to prevent others feeling the same anguish that she has felt.
"We do need a place that honours our loved ones who have passed that is safe from damage," she added.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
