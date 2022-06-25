Code red: Why you should care about the doctor shortage

It's no surprise to most Dubbo residents that getting in to see the doctor can be difficult.
It's often days to get an appointment, or hours of waiting at the medical centre hoping they'll call your name.
But this week, information was revealed that shows for many small towns in our region, the difficulties in seeing a doctor may be about to get a whole lot worse.
Elderly doctors have come out and said they feel unable to retire because they may leave the town without any GP.
Others have spoken of the difficulties the profession entails.
We should all be concerned.
Our politicians at all levels should be jumping up and down trying to fix this problem urgently before it gets worse.
They should be making it an absolute priority.
And we are the ones who should be making sure they're doing something.
Action is needed now.
Before it's you or a loved one who needs a doctor.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
