A change in career has led Natalie McConchie to start an exciting new venture.
A qualified physiotherapist, Ms McConchie is about to open the Dubbo Pelvic Health Clinic which is set to provide a new service to women from all over the area.
Advertisement
The clinic held an opening over the weekend with guests and patients having the opportunity to take a tour around the new facility.
"It was a lovely afternoon, we had quite a whole range of people," Ms MsConchie said.
"Some were family, some were friends, some were patients and there were quite a few health professionals there.
"Everyone had the opportunity to come in and learn a little bit more about what I do."
After her own experiences with having children, Ms McConchie believes the clinic will be useful for women of all ages going forward.
READ ALSO:
"Traditionally we've only had the opportunity for these types of problems to be treated by surgeons, she said.
"So a lot of time if women came in with issues around continence or prolapse, if it didn't quite qualify for surgery then they would be sent home and be told we would wait until it is bad enough so you do qualify.
"The service that I provide offers women the opportunity to be able to commence a conservative treatment option through pelvic floor exercises and other treatment options to help manage the problems they are having.
"It's being more proactive to help manage things before they get to that level than helping them if they do need surgery."
After previously not knowing much about pelvic health, Ms McConchie said she began learning about how to help herself and others more than a decade ago.
"I first started in pelvic health after having my first child, my son is now 13 years old and it didn't really have any relevance to me prior to that," she said.
"I was a physiotherapist but didn't really understand the issues people could have around pelvic health.
"It was after that happened to me that my interest was there to want to learn more, I thought this is a service I can start here."
The Dubbo Pelvic Health Clinic will officially open on July 4 and anyone looking for more information can find it on the organisation's website.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.