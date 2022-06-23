A family with two children in childcare can save up to $7,800 annually under the state government's landmark childcare reform detailed in the new budget, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
The Affordable and Accessible Childcare and Economic Participation Fund was established in this year's budget targeted to help parents return to work and open more centres in areas having a shortage of child placements.
The fund complements the federal government's existing childcare policy that provides up to 90 percent subsidy to eligible families.
Over the next four years, $775 million is available to meet the target and trial new childcare service models to better serve modern families, Mr Saunders said.
"Improving the affordability and accessibility of childcare is a once-in-a-generation economic reform," Mr Saunders said.
"This will benefit hundreds of families in our community that will be able to better balance work and family responsibilities.
"The NSW government is focused on building a brighter future, and this childcare package is a clear example of us doing just that."
Minister for education and early learning Sarah Mitchell said early childhood education and care providers will be able to apply for funding to help deliver more accessible and affordable care.
"This is one of the most important things we can do to give children the best start in life, helping young children develop their social skills and open up lifelong opportunities from their earliest years," Ms Mitchell said.
"We will work with the sector on the detailed design of the fund to ensure it delivers the best outcomes for children, families and providers."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
