Creative Community Concepts in conjunction with The Office of Sport, Kit Bag for Kids and local Active Kids providers will deliver free activities including music, entertainment, modified sports, laser tag, rugby league, cricket, sports gear giveaways, and healthy snacks. The kids will have a variety of activities to participate in on the day while the parents can enjoy a free cuppa. Friday, June 24. 4pm to 6pm. Nita McGrath Netball Courts.
Bursting onto the scene in the late 80s with one of the best debut albums of the decade, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their band has stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene and is again touring its brand of synth pop-rock to audiences all over the country. Saturday, July 2. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre. $65.
Strap yourself in as The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow hits the highways to home-deliver fresh and funny performances from the 2022 festival. For 24 years the Roadshow has presented an all killer, no filler line-up of Australian stars and talented newcomers to comedy fans far and wide. Buckle up for a night of stand-up, sketch, satire, silliness and song. Friday, June 24. 8pm. $32 to $39. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
The Wellington Rotary Markets are held on the fourth Saturday of the month. Renowned for its brekky burgers and steak sandwiches, pick up a coffee and check out the stalls, ranging from fresh fruit and veg, and other local produce, to toys, clothing, household items and collectibles. 9amto 1pm. Saturday, June 25. Cameron Park, Nanima Crescent, Wellington.
Amy Shark "burst" onto the music scene in 2016 with debut single Adore followed by the APRA-award-winning I Said Hi. Her 2018 debut album Love Monster won four ARIA awards and was nominated for another five. Now she works with some of the biggest names in the business, including Ed Sheeran. Shark is heading out on a 42-date tour of regional Australia before her next overseas foray. Sunday, June 26. Garden Hotel, Dubbo. Visit 123tix.com.au for tickets.
Flood to Dust - A series of photographic and video works documenting the ever changing landscapes across regional NSW, by Wagga Wagga based artist Tayla Martin. Until July 3. Waste to Art - Artworks created by community members using recycled and unwanted materials. Until June 26. A Brief History of the Ball - An exploration of the world of balls and their importance to the social fabric of the region. Until July 3. Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Hudsons Circus presents a two hour traditional style Circus with a modern twist featuring edge of your seat daredevils, hilarious clowns, aerial acrobatics and beautiful animal acts in a fast paced show for the whole family. Wednesday, June 29. Dubbo Showground. $15. Tickets from hudsons.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/75131
For more than 40 years Johnny Cash and June Carter enthralled audiences around the world with their songs of life, love and heartache. It was a love story played out through some of the greatest songs ever written. This brand new show features all the hits in a two-hour live concert you don't want to miss. Friday, July 1. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $29 to $55.
For the first time in three years, Australia's longest-running wrestling promotion will venture back out west for a weekend of pro-wrestling action. This is a family-friendly event and featuring some of International Wrestling Australia's (IWA) finest wrestlers, like IWA Heavyweight Champion Jackson Kelly, Cowboy Chris Abbott in his farewell tour, RIG, Trans-Tasman Champion Tree Hugger Luchi, Wellington's-own Tyson Gibbs, Parkes'-own Scott Green, and many more. The event will be arriving at Dubbo RSL Club Resort on Saturday July 2. Tickets cost $17 - $27.
Experimenta Life Forms: International Triennial of Media Art features 26 contemporary Australian and international artists working across diverse artforms - including robotics, bio-art, screen-based works, installations, participatory and generative art. The exhibition explores the changing notions of life in response to new scientific research and technological change. July 2 to 10. Western Plains Cultural Centre
Shipwrecked and separated 33 years earlier, two sets of long-lost twins miraculously find themselves in the same city on the same day. Presented by Bell Shakespeare, The Comedy of Errors is a tale of swapped identities, misguided love, mistaken imprisonment and chaotic mishaps, leading to an unbelievably crazy day. The show will take place on Tuesday, July 5. Dubbo Regional Theatre Convention Centre. Tickets from drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/1165
Eric Bogle and the Bogle Band return to Orange with internationally re-known musician/composer Paul Jarman for another outstanding concert with the Orange Male Voice Choir. One of Australia's greatest and most enduring folk musicians, the quality of Eric's compositions and recordings has been recognised world-wide. Friday, June 24. 7.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $35 to $55. Tickets through Ticketek.
Strap yourself in as The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow hits the highways to home-deliver fresh and funny performances from the 2022 festival. For 24 years the Roadshow has presented an all killer, no filler line-up of Australian stars and talented newcomers to comedy fans far and wide. Buckle up for a night of stand-up, sketch, satire, silliness and song. Saturday, June 25. 7.30pm. $39. Orange Civic Theatre. Tickets through Ticketek.
Hello, good to meet you - Liam Benson: an installation that offers a space where audiences can experiment non-verbal communication, dance and sensorial play. Until July 24. Figuring the Human - Derek Whitehead: a selection of works from over 25 years of creative practice providing meditations on the human form, drawn from observation and imagination. Until June 12. Encountered - Steve Lopes: a survey exhibition of works from 1997 to 2021, including rarely seen drawings, prints and collages, together with the artist's diaries and drawing books. Until July 17. 10am to 4pm. Orange Regional Gallery.
Shipwrecked and separated 33 years earlier, two sets of long-lost twins miraculously find themselves in the same city on the same day. Presented by Bell Shakespeare, The Comedy of Errors is a tale of swapped identities, misguided love, mistaken imprisonment and chaotic mishaps, leading to an unbelievably crazy day. The show will take place on July 1 and 2. Orange Civic Theatre. Tickets through Ticketek.
Rescheduled from February due to COVID, the Sydney Symphony is in town for one night only, featuring not one, but two of the most in demand bassoonists in the country performing together. Bringing to life music from Vienna's golden past, Todd Gibson-Cornish and Matthew Wilkie showcase the bright, happy music that once floated out across Vienna's cobbled streets, as well as Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony, an exploration of fate that runs from a dark and brooding opening to some of his greatest melodies, a dazzling waltz and a gale-force finale. Thursday, July 7. 7.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $68 to $75. Tickets form Ticketek.
Queen is amongst the greatest rock bands of the 20th century and its lead singer Freddie Mercury hailed by many as the most charismatic and flamboyant performer in contemporary rock. This all new tribute show features well-known Australian Freddie Mercury impersonator Thomas Crane and his hot band Bohemian Rhapsody, bringing to life the visual excitement, sound and stage energy of a Queen in their live pomp. Friday, July 8. 8pm Orange Civic Theatre. $64.90 to $69.90. Tickets through Ticketek.
Rafael Bonachela's Impermanence is a visceral and thrilling exploration of the juxtaposition of beauty and devastation. This full-length work features a new score full of emotional power from Grammy Award-winning composer Bryce Dessner. Friday, July 15. 7.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $25 to $52. Tickets through Ticketek.
The way we listen to music is ever changing with technology. More than anything, music is a way to connect us and to make us feel and think differently. To explore this, award-winning pianist Andrea Lam throws open the doors to an interactive, ever-changing experience for the first half where the audience 'chooses its own [musical] adventure' and determines the music playlist according to what they wish to hear in that moment - choosing among options spanning from J. S. Bach to Bill Evans. To end the program, will be Schubert's Sonata in A major, D. 95. Doors open 6pm, with the performance to begin at 6.30pm on July 15 at Orange Regional Conservatorium. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for concession holders and $15 for children and can be purchased online at https://events.humanitix.com/orcandrealam/tickets
Billed as as Australia's number one tribute to the iconic band Fleetwood Mac, Running in the Shadows will be playing at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on July 15. Formed in 2000 by musicians Gary Stewart and Ursula Cain, from Christchurch NZ, the show covers the best of Fleetwood Mac's career. From the early hits from the music of Peter Green, through to the Rumours album era, spanning up to Tango In The Night and even some of Stevie Nicks solo material, there is something for every Fleetwood Mac fan to enjoy. Saturday, July 16. 8pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $40 to $52. Tickets through Ticketek.
Steph from Paper Pear Gallery in Wagga Wagga is heading back for her annual Art Popup. The exhibition promises to deliver a healthy injection of colour therapy to art lovers of the Central West and beyond. Expect a thoughtfully curated showing featuring the best of her line up of Australian artists and and makers. The popup exhibition will run from Friday July 15 to Sunday July 24 at The Corner Store Gallery (382 Summer Street)
Save the date for the 2022 Millthorpe Night Markets, the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with a whole load of fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and Millthorpe businesses, all while soaking up the vibe with live music, synthetic rink ice-skating, and fireworks. Friday, August 5. From 5pm. Pym Street, Millthorpe. Access is by ticket only - $10 per adult and kids are free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/539685010793949 for updates.
Based on the Australian 'cracker night' bonfire tradition the Winter Fire Festival celebrates the country lifestyle. The weekend showcases the best of an authentic country winter through a series of at-home events. Festivities centre around bonfires at wineries and orchards. Food is produced/served from open fire pits, BBQ spits with whole beast rotisseries, mobile wood fire ovens and gourmet food trucks serve char-grilled feasts paired with wines including mulled wines. The Winter Fire Festival is set to run from August 5 to August 7.
Calling all race fans: tickets for the Bathurst 1000 are now on sale. Supercars has advised that the event will be a return to normal in 2022, with the usual off-track entertainment scheduled for October after several years of pandemic disruption.
Amy Shark "burst" onto the music scene in 2016 with debut single Adore followed by the APRA-award-winning I Said Hi. Her 2018 debut album Love Monster won four ARIA awards and was nominated for another five. Now she works with some of the biggest names in the business, including Ed Sheeran. Shark is heading out on her 42-date, See You Somewhere Australian tour of regional Australia before her next overseas foray. Tuesday, June 28. 7.30pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce at the Bathurst Lions Farmers Market on Saturday, June 25. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. The market will be set up at the Bathurst Showgrounds. If you miss that one, the Tarana Community Farmers Market will be held on Sunday, June 26, where you can enjoy local produce and help support local farmers and producers.9am to 1pm at the Tarana Rural Fire Service shed, Main Street.
Celebrate the Winter Solstice with pipes and drums, kilts, log fires and traditional dancing. This Scottish night starts with the lone piper on the ramparts. Saturday, June 25. Abercrombie House, 311 Ophir Road. $60 adult, $50 concession, school age $25, under 10 $5. Tickets from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 6332 1444.
Bathurst Panorama Chorus is hosting a Winter Warmup Singing workshop to be held over two Monday nights - June 27 and July 4. Open to women aged 16 and over, no prior musical training or experience is needed. If you enjoy singing and would like to learn more, this fun event is for you. Full details and registration at www.bathurstpanorama.com.
You are cordially invited to celebrate the lives of two fictional characters - The Sandman & Flacco 1994-2011, late of Triple J, Good News Week and SBS. The Rhymes, Reasons and Rhythms of The Sandman & Flacco sees Steve "The Sandman" Abbott & Paul "Flacco" Livingston exhume the scattered remains of their own characters in this touching tribute to themselves. Hear Steve reading Sandman and Paul reading Flacco, before both startle with their sublimely adequate musical talents in intimate surrounds. Friday, July 1. 6pm. Bathurst library. 6333 6281.
Shipwrecked and separated 33 years earlier, two sets of long-lost twins miraculously find themselves in the same city on the same day. Presented by Bell Shakespeare, The Comedy of Errors is a tale of swapped identities, misguided love, mistaken imprisonment and chaotic mishaps, leading to an unbelievably crazy day. The show will take place on Thursday July 7 at the Ian Macintosh Theatre. Tickets are available online at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre's website.
Queen is amongst the greatest rock bands of the 20th century and its lead singer Freddie Mercury hailed by many as the most charismatic and flamboyant performer in contemporary rock. This all new tribute show features well-known Australian Freddie Mercury impersonator Thomas Crane and his hot band Bohemian Rhapsody, bringing to life the visual excitement, sound and stage energy of a Queen in their live pomp. Saturday, July 9. 8pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. $49.90 to $79.90. Tickets through www.bmec.com.au/queen-bohemian-rhapsody-50-years-on.
Billed as as Australia's number one tribute to the iconic band Fleetwood Mac, Running in the Shadows will be playing at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on July 15. Formed in 2000 by musicians Gary Stewart and Ursula Cain, from Christchurch NZ, the show covers the best of Fleetwood Mac's career. From the early hits from the music of Peter Green, through to the Rumours album era, spanning up to Tango In The Night and even some of Stevie Nicks solo material, there is something for every Fleetwood Mac fan to enjoy. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.bmec.com.au/WEBPAGES/EntaWebShow/ShowDatesCombo.aspx
The Bathurst Winter Festival is an annual celebration of the magic of winter in Bathurst spanning from Saturday July 2 to Sunday July 17. The Festival will be bringing together stunning light shows across historic buildings, live music, food and wine events, outdoor ice skating and show rides, in a carnival atmosphere. More information to come.
While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end.
If you've ever wanted to take to the stage to show off your performance chops, this could be the event for you. There will be an open mic night this weekend with everything provided; you just bring your talent. Free entry, PA and microphones supplied, 15-minute sets. Presented by Millthorpe Vocal Coaching. Saturday, June 25. &pm start. Club Millthorpe.
Be a part of the most epic trivia event of the year when Lyndhurst Golf Club hosts the Big Quizz. Come and battle for the big prize and bring the kids for free to enjoy a movie night with popcorn. You can enjoy a pizza made on site at the club or bring your own nibbles ... but no BYO drinks, they'll all be available at the bar. Friday, July 1. 6pm. 539 Garland Road, Lyndhurst. Table bookings through Ashley Clark on 0455 130 822 or lyndhurstgolfclub@outlook.com. Tickets are limited. $15 adults.
You provide the entertainment and Blayney Golf Club provided the spice on Saturday, July 23, from 6.30pm. Kustom Karaoke has a huge selection of songs for you to sing up a storm to while our kitchen provides delicious chicken, beef and lamb curries, rice with chicken and veggies, hot salad and naan bread. Bookings are essential by July 19 on 0411 685 136.
One Library One Book brings community together to share love of reading, taking the idea of a local book club up a notch by encouraging everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen by Central West Libraries as this winter's community read. It is a funny, original novel set against a backdrop of real events. Books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network, including Blayney, Cowra and Orange.
Platform Arts Hub called out to artists in the region to submit an artwork drawing on the Belubula catchment. The result, an exhibition titled Belubula, explores sights and landscapes from Blayney through to the central west, looking at sights in the community, history and environment. Featuring genres from landscape painting, wildlife and still life, to native plants and found objects. Runs until June 24.
This month's featured artist in the Loretta Kervin Gallery of the Platform Arts Hub is Barbara Karrer. Barbara's work is inspired by nature, but are more like a portrait as it is interpretive rather than representational, but with attention to anatomical accuracy to capture the demeanour of the subject. Until June 24.
The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries.
Join the community in saying farewell (professionally) to Peter and Georgia Varlas after 33 years of operating their mechanic workshop. June 24. 6.30pm. Oberon RSL Club. $30 per person. Bookings for tables of 10. RSVP to Nick Wills on 0417 252 685 by June 17.
Put on your thinking caps and sharpen your pencils for this adult-only trivia night fundraiser for St Joseph's Primary School. There will be amazing prizes to be won, with the big one being a holiday voucher for Aimee's at Anna Bay (Port Stephens). Cheese boards are available to order prior to the night. Bring your spare change for a range of games on the night. Saturday, June 25. From 6pm. Tickets $10 per person (plus $1 booking fee) through 123tix.com.au. All inquiries to the school office on 6336 1384.
There will be a carnival atmosphere at the Oberon Community Bonfires with fireworks, market stalls and food stalls. The lighting of the bonfires will start at 4pm. There will even be marshmallows available for toasting. Everyone welcome. Saturday, July 2. Oberon Showground.
Mayfield Garden is renowned for delivering a new and unique experience during each of its seasonal festivals. For a growing number of visitors, winter is their favourite time of year. Spend the day exploring the full 65-hectare private estate, garden sculptures, Box Hedge Maze, kids' Treasure Hunt trail and puzzle. Enjoy a warm drink or glass of wine at Mayfield's popular garden café - just make sure you book a table in advance. July 2 to 17.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-short and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on August 13. Future events will be October 8 and December 10.
Sample a smorgasbord of local produce at The Oberon Community and Farmers Market. Each month the lovely quaint grounds at St Barnabas Church become a flurry of activity complete with some truly delightful smells which lure passers by to come for a look, and end up leaving with an armload of locally produced goodies. The next market will take place on Saturday, July 2.
Need help to create a winning application for Council's Community Funding Program? Join us for an informative and interactive workshop from midday to 2pm on Friday, June 24 to pick up some tips and tricks and get personal advice from the experts on what to include. Confirm your place by emailing community@forbes.nsw.gov.au or by calling 02 6850 2300.Submit your application at forbesshire.smartygrants.com.au
Parents and carers are encouraged to take advantage of the free child restraint checking day being held on Saturday, June 25 at the Bunnings car park from 10am to 2pm. The free restraint checks will be carried out by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters, ensuring your children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles. Bookings are essential, phone (02) 6861 2364 to secure your place. Make sure your child is safe with a free inspection by Authorised Restraint Fitters. You can have your child car seats, harnesses and booster seats checked for safety and fit, get advice about the types of restraints available and when to move your child to the next level.
Registrations are open for this year's Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum, which will be held at the Forbes Inn on Thursday June 30. This year will feature three sessions on some of the big topics for the heavy vehicle industry: one on effluent, load restraint and Chain of Responsibility; one on heavy vehicle access; and one on PBS vehicles. You can register for all of the sessions, just one or two. Register online https://forms.office.com/r/ETBbmuA2K1, via Forbes Shire Council Facebook page or by phoning 68612364. It's free but registration is required for catering.
Parkes Christian School presents Wendy and Peter Pan. They'll be performing 7pm evening shows with one 2pm matinee from June 23 to June 25. Adult tickets are $20 and children $10. Go online for tickets to www.trybooking.com/BZMUM and join us as we adventure to Neverland with pirates, lost boys and fairies.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Award winning local artists, Debra Balloch and Vivienne McDonald return to Gallery 47, Rylstone with an exhibition 'In Here and Out There' of Australian landscapes and stills. The exhibition will be open until Monday, June 27.
Ok, it may not be held until October 29, but general admission tickets are on sale for the Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
Book in for a free workshop where kids can create a masterpiece using only recycled materials, based on this year's RAFCA theme: Places we love to go, Things we love to do. To be held at the Cowra Aquatic Centre from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Take your creations home at the end of the day. You can also enter them in the RAFCA competition for great prizes! For bookings and further information, visit cowracouncil.com.au
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event on Saturday August 13. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets include three courses and live music, with more exciting details to be released soon. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event
Canowindra Services Club is hosting the annual Canowindra 12 Hour Dance. Cost $10 for participants and observers. Head on down to dance the day away from 10am through to 10pm featuring Joel Tongue and Cassandra Donnelly and music by Phil Redenback and Barry Whitty. June 30.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation
