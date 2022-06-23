Daily Liberal

DUBBO

Get kids moving

Active Fest

Creative Community Concepts in conjunction with The Office of Sport, Kit Bag for Kids and local Active Kids providers will deliver free activities including music, entertainment, modified sports, laser tag, rugby league, cricket, sports gear giveaways, and healthy snacks. The kids will have a variety of activities to participate in on the day while the parents can enjoy a free cuppa. Friday, June 24. 4pm to 6pm. Nita McGrath Netball Courts.

