Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo
Things to Do

Sydney Dance Company's Impermanence coming to Dubbo on July 9

By Newsroom
June 23 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Dance Company will wow in its latest piece. Picture: Pedro Greig

The Australian bush fires of 2019 and the Notre Dame blaze are the inspiration behind Sydney Dance Company's latest performance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.