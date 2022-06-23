The Australian bush fires of 2019 and the Notre Dame blaze are the inspiration behind Sydney Dance Company's latest performance.
After the critically-acclaimed world premiere of Impermanence in Sydney in 2021, Sydney Dance Company will bring the visceral work by Rafael Bonachela to Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, July 9.
Bonachela has joined forces with contemporary composer Bryce Dessner - founding member of iconic American rock band The National - who has composed a new score for Impermanence, recording with the renowned Australian String Quartet.
"It's been so wonderful to work with Bryce Dessner on this exciting new piece," Bonachela said.
"It was initially inspired by the impact of the Notre Dame blaze and the Australian bush fires of 2019, exploring the transience and fragility of existence. After what the world has been through with the pandemic, its return is even more poignant."
DRTCC manager Linda Christof said the Dubbo region was fortunate to be included in the Sydney Dance Company's national tour, which involves unique community engagement opportunities.
"The offering includes teaching workshops for dance and mainstream schools teachers, dance workshops for local dance students aged 10 years [and over] and a sneak peak of the company's dance class and tech rehearsal on the stage the day of the performance," Ms Christof said.
"These additional engagement layers are important in getting to know Sydney Dance Company as they enhance the theatre experience whilst concurrently supporting professional development in our region."
Tickets for Impermanence can be booked through the DRTCC box office, by visiting the website www.drtcc.com.au, or by calling (02) 6801 4378.
