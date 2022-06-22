New funding for three Dubbo community groups is aiming to drive sustainability practices in the region.
Charles Sturt University has granted $2,200 in funds to Transition Dubbo, Dubbo Environmental Group, and the Dunedoo Area Community Group.
The funding is part of the university's Community University Partnerships Grants 2022 program for regional communities.
Charles Sturt sustainability manager Edward Maher said the environmental sustainability stream of the program helped community initiatives to advance environmental priorities at the local level.
Transition Dubbo has received $600 from the program to start a seed library at the Macquarie Regional Library's Dubbo branch. Peter Duggan from Transition Dubbo said the grant would promote sustainability in the whole community.
"Seeds would be available free to the community to take home and grow edible and native plants in their garden," Mr Duggan said.
Another $600 was granted to Dubbo Environment Group to support a new Indian Myna Bird Control Program.
According to Margaret McDonald, president of Dubbo Environment Group, Indian Mynas had entered the eastern outskirts of Dubbo and were abundant in the village of Wongarbon.
"Our two groups will coordinate the trap distribution, the euthanising of the birds (carbon monoxide or carbon dioxide), data collection and community education," Ms McDonald said.
Additionally, the grant program provided $1,000 in funding to the Dunedoo Area Community Group to support the Dunedoo Carp Muster project along the Talbragar River.
"It will be a family event and provide education on the impact this pest species has on the local aquatic environment and native fish populations," group coordinator Fiona Luckhurst said.
Charles Sturt's CUP Grants program for next year will be open to applications at the start of 2023. Apply online at about.csu.edu.au/community/grants.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
