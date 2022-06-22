Daily Liberal

Charles Sturt University funds three environmental sustainability projects by Dubbo community groups

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:04am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Convenor of Transition Dubbo Peter Duggan. Picture: Supplied

New funding for three Dubbo community groups is aiming to drive sustainability practices in the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.