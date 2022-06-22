Daily Liberal

Big tech ideas flowing at a well-attended conference in Dubbo for the country's food producers

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Dunn of Farmbot exhibiting an Australian invention at the Big Tech, Big Ideas conference at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: Elizabeth Frias

The country's food producers are looking at automating a broad range of farm production to make better decisions on how they can produce more for the supply chain here and abroad.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.