Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo
What's on

Let your hair down: Mulletfest 2022 coming to Dubbo Commercial Hotel

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:22am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mulletfest founder and event organiser Laura Johnson is excited to be bringing the wildly popular event to Dubbo this August. Picture: Zaarkacha Marlan

Have you got Dubbo's most glorious mullet? Here's your chance to prove it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.