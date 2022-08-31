The leading cause of death for young people in Australia between the ages of 15 and 24 is suicide.
With a consistent rise in youth deaths from suicide since 2010 and a shortage of services in regional areas the need for something to be done immediately continues to grow.
Registered psychologist and suicidologist, Annie Fardell Hartley said the rates are overwhelming but that's because there is more exposure to suicide information today.
"We know it is an important issue to talk about to remove the stigma, we also have social media which transmits information at a rapid pace," she said.
The Dubbo woman, who is a PhD candidate investigating rural youth suicidality and communication by social media said the internet can be a "double-edged sword" when it comes to youth suicide.
"In my research, many young people who are suicidal initially use social media for positive reasons, to find like-minded connections particularly if isolated, to seek support, and express themselves," she said.
However, there is also a darker side.
"It can be used as a tool for bullying, impact negatively on self-concept and influence or model maladaptive behaviour," Ms Hartley said.
Social media rolled out quicker than their safety mechanisms could keep up, but most platforms now provide features to alert posts to platforms.
"Largely the responsibility remains with the followers to activate assistance and we as a community need to remain proactive," she said.
Youth under the age of 18 spend a majority of their lives at school, a place where they are supposed to feel safe and cared for.
"It [school] is even more vital for young people who have difficulties at home, as it can be the only safe place for some," she said.
"School staff are well placed to get to know a child over a long period and map changes in things such as their presentation, performance and friendships."
In Ms Hartley's research she has found that young people felt that school staff who they had a positive relationship with would the first adult they would approach when supporting a friend who discloses suicidality.
"It is key for schools to provide a supportive space and refer any young person who they are concerned about to an appropriate professional. Maximising this, having the family, school and treating team work together is ideal," she said.
Unfortunately, while bullying is common, Ms Hartley says it is a "complex" issue.
"Bullying behaviour can occur anywhere like at school, at home, at work or online. Also, it isn't limited to one age group," she said.
The prevention of bullying in schools is now recognised as part of the human rights movement as its part of the school's duty of care towards keeping students and staff safe, according to Ms Hartley.
"It can be difficult for schools to have oversight over all occurrences of bullying because the nature of bullying often silences the victim, so it's vital that bystanders and supporters alert the school when they are aware there is an issue," she said.
Ms Hartley said if the matter is digital bullying with school peers the office of the eSafety Commissioner can also be of assistance in conjunction with traditional avenues.
For many it is the sad reality that there are few to no youth oriented services or option for suicidal youth in rural areas.
If you're one of the lucky ones to be able to see a doctor or psychologist, the wait times are significant.
"This is a barrier for help-seeking, however, there can be alternatives such as online consultations, dedicated instant messaging and phone helplines from national providers," she said.
"It is important to have an increase in the range of professionals dedicated to youth health in rural areas across both community and inpatient treatment options over the next few years."
If anyone is at immediate risk of suicide, attending the local emergency department is an important first step in activating further assistance, Ms Hartley said.
Behaviours that may indicate that a young person is at risk of suicide include:
In the past two decades that Ms Hartley has spent working in the Central West she has noticed that youth are increasingly empowered to seek help and have high levels of mental health literacy.
"However, there aren't always the amount of face-to-face resources available to meet the demand in a timely manner in rural areas," she said.
"The main resistance from young people in rural areas comes from a lack of anonymity given the size of rural towns and the visibility when seeking assistance. However, there are ways around this if this is a barrier for a young person, particularly with the strength of online services today."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
