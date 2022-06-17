Cafe emergency, ambulance response times show importance of first aid

The importance of knowing first aid was really highlighted this week.
Four corrections officers who were on their way to Broken Hill happened to stop for coffee at The Def Chef when they heard panicked shouts because a baby had stopped breathing and was turning blue.
She was given first aid and started breathing again.
It's a timely reminder to learn first aid.
It's awful to think of what could have happened had those officers - Micheal Williams, Sean Delarue, Ross Cobby and Andrew Fileman - been there at that exact moment.
Australian Red Cross Dubbo first aid trainer George Chapman has worked hard to make Dubbo a 'heart-safe city' by ensuring defibs are installed throughout all of Dubbo's high-traffic areas.
He's repeatedly said knowing first aid, or how to use an automated external defibrillator, is the difference between standing around and feeling helpless or being able to take action.
Think of how much safer Dubbo would be if more people were able to jump to action in a crisis?
As the latest Bureau of Health Information statistics show, on average it takes about seven minutes for an ambulance to arrive in a critical emergency in Dubbo.
What happens in those seven minutes can make a world of difference.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
