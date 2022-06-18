Daily Liberal

Federal election results formally declared, Parkes MP confirmed as Mark Coulton

By Mark Coulton
June 18 2022 - 7:30pm
The Australian Electoral Commission has formally declared that Mark Coulton has been re-elected as the Federal Member for Parkes. He is pictured with his wife, Robyn. Picture: Supplied

Election results formally declared

On Thursday I was pleased to officially be declared the Member for Parkes, for the sixth consecutive time, by the Australian Electoral Commission.

