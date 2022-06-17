Saturday's clash between Panorama FC and Bathurst 75 FC would be an exciting enough occasion being billed as the first Western Premier League Bathurst derby in 16 years, but the fact both clubs are undefeated takes the game to a whole new level.
The clubs finally come together in round 11 this weekend at Proctor Park for what will potentially be the match of the season.
Panorama and 75 have been setting the standard since round one and very few have been able to match that level as the competition hits the halfway mark.
The Goats will retain first place in the ladder regardless of the result but a 75 victory would reduce the margin between the pair to just three points and set up an even closer fight over the back half of the season.
You have to go back to 2006 to find the last time two Bathurst teams played each other in a Western Premier League match, when City Colts and 75s met.
"It's great that they're both doing really well because it's great for football in the city," Goats co-coach Ricky Guihot.
"It will be nice to have a competitive cross town rival, and it's also good for the younger players coming through to have two options for where they can play this level of football.
"I've said to the boys for a long time that this is the hardest game I see for us, because I've got a lot of respect for Andrew Fearnley and Mark Comerford who are running the show at '75s together.
"They've both been in and around football for a long time and they'd be two of the coaches in the competition who have the best grasp of the game.
"It's great for myself and Tony [Clancy] as coaches to test our mettle against them. They'll come with a game plan to try and break us down and will likely put our team under the most pressure they've faced so far."
This would have been a top-of-the-table clash if not for the presence of Orange Waratahs in second place who, on 20 points, split Panorama and '75 on 25 and 19 respectively.
Dubbo FC sits in fourth spot and the Bulls will play a potentially crucial match at Apex Oval on Saturday.
The Bulls are on 16 points and on Saturday they will do battle with Barnstoneworth, who sits fifth on 14 points.
Apex Oval will host a double-header on Saturday, with Orana Spurs playing host to the winless Orange CYMS in the second match.
Spurs have struggled for consistency for much of the season and currently in seventh spot with 10 points to their name.
The first of the Apex Oval matches kicks off at 4pm.
The third of the Dubbo sides, Macquarie United, is away from home this weekend.
Macquarie United will make the trip to Orange on Sunday to take on CYMS.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
