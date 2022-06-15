At the library | Recommended books for kids who feel different

Your library staff can recommend reads for the most reluctant reader.
Come in and have a chat to our friendly staff about your child's interests and reading level and we can provide customised suggestions to get them excited about stories.
These recommended reads are for middle grade children who feel different from their classmates or have an interest in different cultures and life experiences.
This is a beautiful heartfelt story about a nine-year-old girl called Mafalda who is slowly losing her vision.
Mafalda uses her favourite cherry tree to measure her failing sight as she tackles her fear and struggles to hide her condition from those around her.
This story shows it is okay to be afraid, but with the help of family and friends, you can discover a new part of yourself and begin to understand what matters most.
A touching story about being misunderstood, Song for a Whale follows Iris, a twelve-year-old tech genius.
Iris was born deaf and feels misunderstood by classmates who assume that because she cannot hear, she cannot think.
Blue 55 is a hybrid whale that cannot communicate with other whales due to having a different song.
Feeling a sense of connection and seeing a way to prove herself, Iris is determined to invent a way to 'sing' to Blue 55 and show he is not alone.
This is a great story for animal lovers and highlights deaf culture, the search for belonging, and the journey to be seen for the person you are.
This spellbinding fantasy based on Chinese mythology skilfully weaves magical elements with the craft of traditional tea brewing.
Magic Steeped in Poison follows Ning as she travels to the kingdom's capital to compete in a magical tea-making competition to win a favour from the princess and save her poisoned sister.
This story reads like a fairy-tale, focusing on finding inner strength, love, and forgiveness.
The writing is easy to read and flows beautifully, with strong world building and a gorgeous illustrated cover, making it an excellent choice for relucent readers.
Magic Steeped in Poison is an ABA Indie Bestseller and #1 New York Times Bestseller.
Membership is free and gives you access to all library services and resources. Membership is available to all residents and ratepayers of the Dubbo Regional Council, Narromine Shire Council and Warrumbungle Shire Council local government areas.
You can join online at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au or visit Dubbo Library.
Dubbo Library hours: 10.00am-6.00pm Monday to Friday, 10.00am-3.00pm Saturdays, 11.00am-3.00pm Sundays.
Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie Streets, Dubbo. Phone 6801 4510.
Website: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au
