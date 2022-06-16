Daily Liberal

American Judah Johnson joins CSU's New Holland Cup side.

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 16 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judah Johnson flew out from America this week and is set to line up at prop for CSU on Saturday. Picture: Contributed

HE'S been described by as 'a diamond in the rough', but CSU's new American front row recruit Judah Johnson is a whole lot more than that.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.