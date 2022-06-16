HE'S been described by as 'a diamond in the rough', but CSU's new American front row recruit Judah Johnson is a whole lot more than that.
He's big, he's strong, he's got a decade of experience and he's intent on developing his game on Australian soil.
All that and he's only 18.
Johnson flew out for Australia early this week and while he knows he'll have to deal with some jet lag, he can't wait to meet his CSU team-mates.
They'll be lining up against the Dubbo Rhinos - a side which has only lost once in the New Holland Cup this season - at Bathurst's University Oval on Saturday.
So how did CSU pull off this recruiting coup? It came via a relationship coach David Conyers formed when guiding the American South under 23s to the World Rugby Caribbean title in 2013.
"In America there is a team called USA South, it's a pretty big rugby organisation here and the coach that I play for, Jody Hensley, and a couple of other coaches saw potential in me," Johnson explained.
"So they decided to call a couple of people in Wales and Australia to see if they could get me a bit more experience and the coach over there, Dave Conyers, reached out.
"I'm just looking forward to bettering my rugby ability, the learning curve in America stops pretty quickly just because no-one is interested in rugby, they all want to be knuckle heads that headbutt each other with helmets.
"Going over there, I think it will not only be a fun experience but I'll genuinely learn a lot more about the sport and how to play a little bit better to a lot better. As long as I better my rugby IQ I'll be happy."
While rugby union is not a mainstream sport in America, it is sport Johnson grew up with.
His father had played in college and met life-long friends through the sport. It's a passion that transferred to his son.
Johnson was taken to his first game when he was just eight weeks old and when he hit primary school he got his first taste of playing the sport himself with the Colorado based Glendale Raptors.
He was eight years old. He loved it.
He's since moved to the Midwest region of the USA, but he's stuck with the sport.
"The only issue now is that in Missouri rugby isn't the most popular sport, the only team I could find is called the Force," Johnson said.
One look at Johnson and it's clear to see why he lines up at prop when playing rugby. He laughs when he says "I have known no other position."
"I started out at loose head and played there up until about freshman year because I was a little bit taller, I was a little bit above the growing curve," he said.
"Then people caught up to me ... so I moved to tight head and I can't even imagine playing loose head anymore."
As a member of CSU's pack Johnson will find himself up against many big bodies - the Rhinos and Parkes Boars two sides in particular which boast imposing packs.
But the eager teenager can't wait to test himself. He's keen to play both with and against people with more rugby experience than himself and learn from them.
"It's very weird for me because with my 10 years of experience I meet people who are just now joining rugby in high school or have only played for like a year, so knowing I'm going to a place where they've been holding a rugby ball since they've been about two, I personally think it is going to be fun," he said.
"A couple of my friends have asked me if I'm a bit intimidated, but I think it will be more enjoyable to play rugby with a group that's experienced and can hold their own.
"A lot of the time because I've been the more experienced player, I've had to pick up the slack, watch the ball more to ensure they don't get a breakthrough or be the guy that tackles the best player or biggest player every time because some boys don't know how to tackle properly."
Johnson won't be studying while he's over here, he will be taking a gap year to enjoy his rugby and get used to the Australian lifestyle.
"I'm looking forward to playing, my last game was May 8th, and not having a lot to has bothered me to say the least," he said.
"Getting over there and getting into physical shape will be awesome."
CSU's first XV will do battle with the Rhinos from 3.15pm on Saturday afternoon at University Oval.
