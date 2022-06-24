Dry July funds help Dubbo woman Anne Moston in her fight against cancer

Dubbo woman Anne Moston was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in May 2012 while her brother was also going through treatment for multiple myeloma.
"I had to go home and tell my children and family that I needed surgery in Sydney. It was an incredibly difficult conversation to have," she said.
Following six months of chemotherapy, she was given the all clear in October that year.
Being a regional patient meant that when Anne was told she was clear in October, she would have one follow up in Dubbo and then alternating with one in Sydney which was hard financially.
Dry July funds have helped her receive invaluable services through her treatment by providing funds to Cancer Council.
Dry July awards funds to the Cancer Council to assist them with continuing to provide the vital 13 11 20 information and support service for all Australians affected by cancer.
The 53-year-old called the service who were able to help her with some of the costs.
"The 13 11 20 Cancer Council number was amazing. They were incredibly kind, provided understanding and were able to cover a couple of bills for me. This small gesture meant so much and helped me continue to get to appointments," she said.
However, just over six years later, in June 2018, Anne's cancer returned. After an urgent MRI Anne was rushed to Sydney and had more tests.
"It showed the ovarian cancer had come back and spread to the brain stem and a few other areas," she said.
After her treatment finished in January 2019, Anne began to have numbness in her back where the cancer was, which meant she needed to have two more weeks in hospital while the doctors tried to figure out why.
During her time in the hospital, Anne reached out to Cancer Council's 13 11 20 again for support.
"They have been amazing with their support. They are beautiful people who understand and provide all kinds of assistance," she said.
Anne not only received financial support from 13 11 20 but also the emotional support she needed.
"For me they were able to help financially, but more importantly with counselling through their telephone support service," she said.
She received six sessions with a professional counsellor through Cancer Council before deciding to have ongoing counselling.
"It was a life-changing six sessions, that soon became 12 with an incredibly kind and understanding counsellor," she said.
Anne has since had one tumour earlier this year in January 2022 but was not derailed by it or the treatment.
"It's amazing how different my capacity to deal with life now looks. I am very grateful," she said.
"I am so grateful to my Cancer Council counsellor, sometimes I talk to them multiple times a week or just once a fortnight. It's helped me to navigate the really dark places of this."
Dry July donations topped $73 million with over 38,000 Aussies going dry to raise fund for those affected by cancer.
Dry July has provided funds to many of their 33 beneficiaries such as Cancer Council to assist in helping them provide services and utilities to those who have been affected by cancer.
