A night of "belly laughs".
That's what is being promised at the upcoming Dubbo leg of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow.
Advertisement
The roadshow is travelling to 75 venues across Australia, including the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, June 24.
The festival favourites and newcomers hitting the Newell Highway are Brett Blake as master of ceremonies, Blake Freeman, Bronwyn Kuss, Frankie McNair and Lewis Garnham.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Brett Blake is described s a "professional shit kicker" on the Melbourne International Comedy Festival website, "who has had and lost every job under the sun. He's been a forklift driver, stunt man, fisherman, deep sea diver, sandwich artist, teacher and underwear model".
DRTCC manager Linda Christof said the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow was a staple in the annual season program.
"It's a fun night out with lots of belly laughs," she said.
"We find most people will go out to dinner beforehand and then head straight to the theatre. Our suggestion is to book your table for dinner head and mention you are going to the theatre as a number of restaurants now open from 5.30pm - if you are late to a comedy show, you may unwittingly end up with the spotlight on you and part of the act."
Tickets for the comedy show can be booked through the DRTCC box office, by visiting the website drtcc.com.au, or by calling 6801 4378.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.