A young Kelpie from Dubbo will go to a Tasmanian sheep and wool property after it was knocked down for more than $25,000 at the annual Casterton Working Dog Auction.
Hazeldell Kimmy, a 33-month old black and tan bitch, was sold by Dubbo trainer Kahlee O'Leary for $27,000.
The 26th auction was part of the town's Australian Kelpie Muster run over the Queen's Birthday weekend.
Last year a Victorian Kelpie fetched $35,200.
Hazeldell Kimmy, known as Kimmy, was bought by Ashley and Lachlan Meaburn, Ashlach Ag, who are part of a wool and prime lamb property at Oatlands, Tasmania.
"I really liked how practical she seemed for what I wanted," Ms Meaburn said.
"Having gone to the auction, I saw her working there and her personality in the barn and around Kahlee was what put her over the line, for me."
Ms Meaburn said Hazeldell Kimmy would be "used for nearly everything and be a family dog as well".
"We had an older dog who had to retire and we needed one to take her spot and get going straight away," she said.
Vendor and trainer Kahlee O'Leary said Hazeldell Kimmy had been part of a contract livestock mustering team for the last six months.
Hazeldell Kimmy was sired by Gilescreek Reg and out of Nomak Meg.
"She's been involved in preg-testing, dipping, lice treatment and mustering up at Brewarrina, NSW, down at Yass, NSW, and Yeovil, NSW," Ms O'Leary said.
"She was also down on a farm at Cavendish with a young family."
Ms O'Leary said she did not expect such a high price after setting a $9000 reserve on the bitch.
"She is just a really nice-natured bitch with a beautiful personality," Ms O'Leary said.
"She is a beautiful all-rounder, she is great out in the paddock, she holds her own solo or driving small or large mobs and in the yards as well.
"She is my back-up dog because my main dog broke down a few weeks ago and she has had to step up in the last few weeks."
Ms O'Leary said she bought Hazeldell Kimmy as an eight-week old pup.
"I did buy her with the purpose of breeding from her, but she was not exactly what I was looking for," she said.
"She didn't have the "X-factor" for me."
Australian Kelpie Muster auction coordinator Jarrod Alcorn said last year David and Sarah Lee, Edenhope, sold Eulooka Hoover for $35,200.
"The price wasn't quite there this time, but it's the first time we have had three dogs sell for more than $20,000," Mr Alcorn said.
"Everyone is seeing the value of a good working dog and have been forced to because staff are just so hard to come by.
"Previously it was probably a lot of stockmen who were buying dogs at auction, now it's a lot of farmers we are seeing."
He said 46 of the 49 lots sold to average $9228, while the pups averaged $3400.
Paul MacPhail, Beloka Kelpies, Welshpool, sold the top-priced pup, Beloka Monty for $6000.
Four breeders from Tasmania were represented, as well as others from SA, NSW and Victoria.
"It just says to us we are continuing to provide a very good auction and a good spot for these breeders to sell their dogs," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
