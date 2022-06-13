Motorists heading back to Sydney this June long weekend can expect significant delays, with reports of queues stretching as far back as 10 kilometres on the Great Western Highway.
As of 2pm on Monday, June 13, motorists were experiencing heavy traffic conditions between Mount Victoria and Blackheath.
Eastbound traffic is affected with queues of 10km. One of two eastbound lanes is closed on the highway to assist the traffic flow approaching Victoria Pass.
The high volumes of holiday traffic is expected to cause significant delays for motorists travelling through Blackheath during peak holiday travel periods.
The warning says motorists should allow extra travel time, plan their journey and find out the predicted peak travel times with the Holiday Journey Planner.
Live Traffic is also reporting very slow traffic flow right throughout Main Street in Lithgow due to holiday traffic as vehicles head towards the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
