At the library | Stretch your dollars with some budget cooking tips

The rising cost of living is affecting us all. Learn to stretch your dollars at your library with information on useful rebates and savings from Service NSW, or by borrowing one of our recommended low-budget cookbooks. Stop in and start saving today!
Drop in to meet with Service NSW staff at Dubbo library for free help assessing your eligibility and navigating the application process for more than 70 rebates and savings.
These are available for driving, transport, energy and water, homeowners and renters, health, seniors, children, students, recreation, and more.
Join us for this popular service on Friday, June 10 from 1pm to 2pm. No bookings required.
For more information contact Dubbo Library at (02) 6801 4510.
Viral sensation Nathan Lyons regularly feeds his hungry household of eight for $8 a meal in Western Sydney, and his #madfeedz videos have attracted more than 1.4 million likes.
Kooking with a Koori is a collection of his best recipes you can read at your leisure without having to tap pause. Enjoy Nathan's joy and humour while you learn to create comforting and affordable family fare.
Perfect for students, families, and anyone on a budget, this collection proves that while you may occasionally be flat broke, you can always be well fed. All chapters are conveniently organized by ingredient to help you build a meal from what you have on hand.
Well fed, flat broke also features a diverse array of affordable ingredients inspired by the international flavours available in Emily's multicultural hometown of Vancouver, Canada.
With this book's friendly charm and practical advice, you can eat like a millionaire without having to spend like one.
The Country Women's Association of Victoria share their collected wisdom to create budget-friendly, tasty, timesaving, tried and tested recipes for every Australian household.
Learn to make the most of every grocery item in your pantry with their money-saving tips; gain easy, tasty recipes and fresh food ideas; find clever uses for leftovers; and learn economical ways to cook generously for a crowd.
Thrifty Cooking will revolutionise the way you shop, cook and eat.
Library membership is another easy and convenient way to save money. Membership is free and gives you access to all library services and resources. Membership is available to all residents and ratepayers of the Dubbo Regional Council, Narromine Shire Council and Warrumbungle Shire Council local government areas.
You can join online at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au or visit Dubbo Library.
