Daily Liberal

At the library | Stretch your dollars with some budget cooking tips

By Macquarie Regional Library
Updated June 13 2022 - 4:01am, first published June 8 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the library | Stretch your dollars with some budget cooking tips

The rising cost of living is affecting us all. Learn to stretch your dollars at your library with information on useful rebates and savings from Service NSW, or by borrowing one of our recommended low-budget cookbooks. Stop in and start saving today!

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.