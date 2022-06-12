This week I had the honour of being appointed as the National Party's chief whip by leader David Littleproud.
I previously held this position for two terms from 2010 to 2016, so I am looking forward to resuming the role throughout this next term of government.
Advertisement
As Nationals' chief whip, I will be responsible for organising the National Party members in the House of Representatives. It is an important role, particularly as we now find themselves in opposition, and I believe my experience will be useful to help the Party continue to be a strong voice for regional Australia.
There are so many exciting and innovative projects currently taking place in the Parkes electorate, and it is always a thrill to see first-hand how our region is leading the way in the agricultural and resources sectors.
A great example of this is the work that Simmons Global is doing in Narromine. The engineering company has relocated from Perth to the Central West and will be establishing an advanced manufacturing hub at the Narromine aerodrome, creating hundreds of local jobs.
I recently dropped in to meet with chief executive officer David Simmons and to take a look at the set-up of the temporary site in Narromine, where the company is currently manufacturing mobile camel abattoirs to be used to help cull camels in WA.
This development is just the start, and I am looking forward to seeing our region reap the rewards of a very bright future.
Eligible organisations are invited to apply for grant funding under the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program - Batch 2.
The popular Saluting Their Service program is designed to support the preservation of Australia's wartime heritage and to involve people throughout the nation in a wide range of projects and activities that highlight the service and sacrifice of Australia's servicemen and women in wars, conflicts and peace operations, while also promoting appreciation and understanding of the role that those who served have played in shaping the nation.
Dozens of worthy projects across the Parkes electorate have been funded under this program in recent years and I encourage all communities to consider whether this grant opportunity may be suitable for any projects they may wish to explore.
Applications included in Batch 2 must be submitted by 9pm AEDT on October 11.
Further information is available on the Community Grants Hub or the DVA website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.