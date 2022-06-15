Locals and the stall holders braved the cold on Sunday for the monthly Dubbo Rotunda Markets.
The markets showcase not only fresh produce, but plenty of homemade arts and crafts.
The stalls are held along Macquarie Street, and near the rotunda, on the fourth Sunday of every month.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was there to capture some photos of the event. Did we get one of you?
