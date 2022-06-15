Daily Liberal
Photos from the Dubbo Rotunda markets on June 12

By Newsroom
June 15 2022 - 6:00am
Locals and the stall holders braved the cold on Sunday for the monthly Dubbo Rotunda Markets.

