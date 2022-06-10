The region's public servants are "waiting with bated breath" to discover if the NSW government accedes to the proposed 5.1 percent wage increase, citing there are over 5000 lowly paid employees on $50,000 a year.
Employees of NSW government agencies at justice, health, forensic and mental health networks get $73,363 on average while health ministry clerks in grade 1 start at $66,298 going up to $70,151 in grade 2, while on the higher range are grade 5 at $87.493 and $151,609 at grade 12.
Nurses' average salary start at $76,505, midwives at $75,792 while paramedics and ambulance staff are on $79,000 and up to $122,932 annually.
But the Public Service Association (PSA) spokesman for the far west NSW region, Troy Wright, said they have members working as school learning assistants, special constables, and sheriffs within the NSW Police Force paid around $50,000 which is "the lowest range while the average wages are around $70,000" for public servants.
Getting paid the lowest range in wages meant these public servants are impacted by the cost of living increases such as interest rates on mortgages, food prices, and electricity bills.
"We'll see what they come up with in the budget on June 21 ... we're waiting with bated breath what they have as a precursor to the budget announcement," Mr Wright said.
Mr Wright said NSW premier Dominic Perrottet's emissary was minister for finance and employee relations Damien Tudehope, who met with PSA representatives following their statewide strike on June 8 where regional members in Dubbo and Bathurst walked off their jobs to ask for a wage increase in line with the current inflation rate.
Members in Orange did not hold a protest action but those in Broken Hill joined the protest including PSA members in Newcastle, Wagga Wagga, Grafton and Tamworth. The PSA has around 80,000 members across the state.
The PSA has been reviewing the premier's offer lifting the long-standing 2.5 percent pay cap to 3 percent which was topped up with a one-off $3000 bonus for health employees.
But the PSA rejected the offer because it was a "pay cut to workers in real terms" having an inflation rate of 5.1 percent was "going backward by thousands of dollars."
Mr Wright said the 3 percent offer consists of a 2.5 percent wage increase plus half a percent increase in superannuation contribution.
The PSA was also offered 3.5 percent wage increase for the 2023-2024 budget to consist of an additional five percent productivity gains increase which they are not yet sure "how it will go."
"We will weigh all options after the state budget is announced," Mr Wright said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
