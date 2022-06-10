It's been another busy week at the City of Dubbo Eisteddfod, with those in attendance treated to more memorable performances.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was in attendance on Friday and captured moments from nursery rhyme and dance events.
The Lip Sync open event was one of the highlights, with contestants giving it their all on stage without making a sound.
There was plenty of bright colours on stage throughout the day and that's been a theme at the Eisteddfod as parents and relatives have been praised for the costumes on show.
The Eisteddfod continues through to Tuesday.
