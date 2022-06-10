They may be a little light on troops this weekend but Rhys Osborne knows Macquarie United will still be pushing to win when they face Orange Waratahs on Saturday.
United will place host to the Western Premier League juggernauts at No.1 Oval on Saturday in round 10 of the competition, with the hosts looking to end Orange's strong recent run.
Advertisement
Macquarie have played some of the competition's best sides over recent weeks and Saturday will be no different but their coach is confident they can produce a good performance.
"It will be a good challenge for everyone, we are a bit light on in bodies this week," he said.
"So we'll be really relying on a bit of the squad depth so we will see how we go."
Like the other Dubbo sides this year, United have struggled with injuries and unavailabilities to start their season.
However, for Saturday's match, Osborne admitted the side will be without several young stars as well.
"We had a full squad change at the start of the year and we've had a few guys in and out," he said.
"But this week we will be really tested, I think there are about six or seven out.
"Plus a lot of the boys who we were using from the youth grades are playing locally here in the Country Cup for Dubbo.
"We'll be down a few but we are lucky the local boys have a week off so I've called on a few of them."
READ ALSO:
United were defeated by Barnstoneworth United 4-2 in their last match and even though they may not have won, Osborne said it is pleasing to see his squad put in good efforts against the top sides in the competition.
"It's definitely pleasing, I didn't see the match last week because I was away but a lot of the boys were disappointed with the way they played," he said.
"They've pushed two of the top three sides at the moment all the way, mistakes have cost us getting anything out of the game.
"Last week they were very disappointed from a lot of my conversations with them, but we are looking to bounce back."
Macquarie currently sit 10th on the Western Premier League ladder with just a single win to their name, however, their coach said their mindset won't change no matter who they play.
"We go into every game with the intention of taking something from it," he said.
Advertisement
"This weekend is no different, it doesn't matter who it is.
"We go into every game trying to win and get something from it."
Waratahs are third on the ladder and are a classy outfit, something Osborne knows quite a while.
"They are a good side, they always have been," he said.
"Even when I was playing against 10 or 15 years ago, they were one of the top sides.
"They'll be there at the end of the season, they've got some mature blokes and young lads who are doing well from what I've seen.
Advertisement
"Adam (Scimone) is a good coach, he knows the game really well.
"They are going to be a tough one for anyone who comes up against them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.