An 18-year-old man has been charged following a fatal crash between a cyclist and a car on a major highway in the Central West.
About 11.25am on Thursday, June 9, emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a pushbike rider and a Volkswagen Golf on the Great Western Highway, Marrangaroo, which is around 7 kilometres north of Lithgow.
The 67-year-old male cyclist died at the scene.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The Volkswagen driver was not injured. He was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory testing, before being taken to Lithgow Police Station.
Following inquiries, the driver was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death.
He was given conditional bail to appear at Lithgow Local Court on Thursday, July 28. His licence was suspended.
As inquiries continue, anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact Lithgow Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
