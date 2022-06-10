Daily Liberal

Teen charged following fatal crash with cyclist on Great Western Highway

By Newsroom
Updated June 10 2022 - 12:10am, first published 12:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A teenager has been charged following the death of a cyclist in a crash on the Great Western Highway. Photo: FILE

An 18-year-old man has been charged following a fatal crash between a cyclist and a car on a major highway in the Central West.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.