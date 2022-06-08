The conditions were chilly last weekend but crowds were still out and about in Dubbo.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was among them and captured plenty of images at both the Farmers Market and the latest Cars and Coffee event.
There was plenty of people at both, taking the chance catch up with friends and savouring the chance to get a warm drink.
The Global Fusion food and culture event was also on the weekend and you can find plenty of photos from that right here.
