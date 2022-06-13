Residents have made it clear they don't want the Titan Macquarie Mud Run to utilise the existing northern compound of Regand Park to store their equipment.
But at the latest Dubbo Regional Council meeting, the councillors voted that the alternative southern site can be offered but TMMR wouldn't have to pack and relocate until after the 2023 mud run.
Advertisement
This came after councillor Josh Black made an amendment to the original motion that only gave the TMMR team four months to relocate to the new site.
Cr Black said after visiting the current site he understood why community members would think it was an "eye sore".
"There is a lot of equipment there, but the mud run committee have done a lot of good things for the community with donating money to charity...they have really added to the community," he said.
Cr Black said seeing how much equipment they would have to move made him come up with the amendment.
"This way it is better then them having to move all that equipment twice, now it can be done just the once, after the next mud run event," he said.
To host their event the Titan Macquarie Mud Run (TMMR) utilises a number of climbing frames, rubber tyres, nets and other equipment, which they have stored offsite at one of their board member's businesses.
This member stepped down from the committee and the TMMR approached council requesting a site at Regand Park to store their equipment. An existing storage compound previously utilised by Operations (Sporting) was identified as a potential site.
READ MORE:
But after the agreement went on public exhibition, the community spoke loud and clear that they didn't want the group to utilise the northern compound.
The main reason being that it was a public parkland.
Roger Woodbury said that this was not the place to store the equipment.
"Our river corridor is a region asset. It must continue to be used as passive recreation space and not storage or private football fields. There must be public consultation on the rescinded Regand Park Master Plan that protected our public open space," he said.
Margaret McDonald said she was "appalled" that council couldn't think of a better way to support a local business.
She said she thought they took the easy option and snipped of a piece of "available" public parkland.
"We, the residents of DRC LGA value our precious open spaces. We consider public spaces to be ours, not to be bought off or contracted out by other vested interests," she said.
"Sydney has a long history of 'lending' public land to private interests. Eventually they are no longer considered public. We do not want Regand Park parcelled off in this way."
Advertisement
Kathy Furney strongly disagreed with the proposal to grant permission because it would be "unsightly".
"This is a passive recreational area, not a storage site for an event run once a year. To use the area at the end of Tamworth Street, which is a high visibility area would be disgusting," she said.
"I could only see storage being possible if every piece of equipment was stored within containers at a site within Regand Park not in full view of the public.
She suggested that the containers could be enhanced with murals of the area.
"Do not take away from the beautiful passive recreation of Regand Park with the introduction of storage sites or football fields," she said.
But it wasn't all negative with one submission in support of the proposal.
Advertisement
"The economic benefits that the Titan Macquarie Mud Run brings to town outweighs the use of public land in this location," Andrew Brookes said.
"Which I suspect for many residents probably hasn't been used due to the amount of parks in town."
TMMR was allowed to utilise the proposed storage area on a temporary basis until the public exhibition period concluded.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.