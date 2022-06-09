Daily Liberal
What's on Dubbo
What's on

Celebration of film music of Joe Hisaishi at Macquarie Conservatorium

By Newsroom
June 9 2022 - 7:00am
Pianist Tamara-Anna Cosilowka (left) and film music broadcaster Dan Golding explore the film music of Joe Hisaishi this month at Dubbo. Picture: Supplied

The soundtrack to a movie can change the entire experience for a viewer and that power of music will be on show at the Macquarie Conservatorium this month.

