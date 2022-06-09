The soundtrack to a movie can change the entire experience for a viewer and that power of music will be on show at the Macquarie Conservatorium this month.
On Friday, June 17 the Macquarie Conservatorium Concert Series will continue with a celebration of the film music of Joe Hisaishi, creatively presented by pianist Tamara-Anna Cislowska and screen music expert Dan Golding.
With classics from the Studio Ghibli films Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro and more, Joe Hisaishi's music speaks directly to the human heart. His lovingly detailed musical depictions of fantasy worlds bursting with imagination are perfectly expressed in the composer's own arrangements for solo piano.
"This concert is a chance for Dubbo music lovers to hear Hisaishi's evocative music live, beautifully interpreted by ARIA-award-winning pianist Tamara-Anna Cislowska," Macquarie Conservatorium director Vivienne Winther said.
"And screen composer and film music expert Dan Golding will guide the way through their unique exploration of the music for the much-loved animated films of Japan's Studio Ghibli."
As ABC Classic FM gears up to reveal the Top 100 Music for the Screen very soon, it's a sure bet many of Hisaishi's very popular melodies will feature.
Cislowska and Golding are well known to ABC Classic FM listeners for their programs Duets and Screen Sounds. Together, they are the ideal team to present the music of Joe Hisaishi, which Cislowska has recorded on her latest CD, One Summer's Day.
"The piano is very sensitive," Hisaishi has said.
"It sings the melody line, and the screen world comes alive much more easily."
Pianist Tamara-Anna Cislowska has been struck by the strong message of hope his music carries.
"It's about passion and individuality and resilience, telling stories that inspire us and open up possibilities."
Cislowska is one of Australia's most acclaimed pianists, performing and recording in Australia and internationally to critical and public acclaim. Earning international prizes in London, Italy and Greece, and touring Japan and the USA as cultural ambassador for Australia, Tamara's accolades include ABC Young Performer of the Year, the Freedman Fellowship, and the 2015 ARIA award for 'Best Classical Album'. Tamara also presents the weekly program Duet for ABC Classic FM.
Golding is an award-winning composer and writer, Senior Lecturer in Media and Communication at Swinburne University and the host of Screen Sounds on ABC Classic FM. He created the soundtrack for the BAFTA, DICE, and GDCA winning Untitled Goose Game (2019), the first ever game soundtrack to be nominated for an ARIA award, and also co-hosts the popular film music podcast Art of the Score.
While in Dubbo for their concert, these visiting artists will find time to give a seminar on film music to local secondary students, and Cislowska will take a piano masterclass for budding young pianists.
Concert tickets are on sale now from www.123tix.com.au or anyone interested can visit the Macquarie Conservatorium's website or Facebook page for more information.
