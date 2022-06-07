Daily Liberal

Dubbo Hereford National record jumps to $120,000 high price

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated June 7 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:50pm
The $120,000 record-top priced bull with buyers Stephen Peake, Bowen stud, Barraba, and David and Olwyn (front) Lyons, Melville Park stud, Vasey, Vic, Nutrien representatives Howard Carter and John Settree, and vendors Emma, Del and Greg Rees of The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley. Photo: Kate Loudon

A NEW record top price has been set for the Herefords Australia Dubbo National Show and Sale on Tuesday, with The Ranch Poll Herefords selling its elite sire prospect for $120,000.

HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

