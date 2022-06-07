Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton now has a new role after being named the National Party's Chief Whip.
Mr Coulton was named the National Chief Whip after the announcement of the Coalition's shadow ministry on Sunday.
In the role, Mr Coulton will now be responsible for organising the National Party members in the House of Representatives.
"This is an important role, particularly as the Nationals now find themselves in opposition," Mr Coulton said.
"I believe my experience as the longest-serving Nationals member in the House of Representatives will be useful to help the Party continue to be the strong voice for regional Australia."
Mr Coulton is no stranger to the role, having held the position for two terms from 2010 to 2016.
Having served as a Member of Parliament for more than 14 years, Mr Coulton has undertaken many roles during his tenure.
He was previously Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government from February 2020 until July 2021.
Mr Coulton has also previously been the Minister for Regional Services, Decentralisation and Local Government, and Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.
He has also been the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2016 to 2018.
