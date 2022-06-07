Daily Liberal

Mark Coulton has been named the National Party's Chief Whip

By Newsroom
Updated June 7 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:45am
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has been named the National Party's Chief Whip. Picture: Supplied

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton now has a new role after being named the National Party's Chief Whip.

