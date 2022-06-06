Soon-to-be doctors visited kindergarteners on Tuesday, June 7, to teach them about staying healthy. The kids brought their teddy bears and stuffed toys to school for Teddy Bear Hospital.
"It's teaching them really important life skills," Rebecca Letfallah, infants assistant principal and kindergarten teacher, said.
Advertisement
Medical students from the School of Rural Health went to Dubbo North Public School for a 'show and tell' about the importance of exercise, eating healthy, brushing teeth, and washing hands.
"I think it's a fun way to interact with them," Jorja Armstrong, third year medical student, said. "Even with the white coats, it's to make sure they're not scared to visit the doctor and they're able to take care of their health independently."
The children also used stethoscopes to listen to their teddies' heartbeats and also learned how to bandage them.
To make the handwashing appealing to the kindergarteners, medical students were equipped with ultraviolet light torches and glitterbug potions.
"When you apply the potion it lights up as glitter, so it's very playful as well for them to see," Karunya Vs, a fourth year student said. "They're getting really involved which is great."
To encourage eating healthy foods, third year medical student Connor Jones brought along his ukulele to sing 'Fruit Salad' by the Wiggles.
Teddy Bear Hospital also helps medical students with their paediatric skills and placements. Kathryn Naden, community engagement officer at the School of Rural Health, said it was important for doctors to know how to communicate with children just as well as adults.
"I'm sure some of these students will specialise in paediatrics," she said.
Have you signed up for more local and regional news?
The Daily Liberal offers breaking news alerts, daily email newsletters and more. Keep up-to-date with all the local and regional news and support local journalism by subscribing.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.