Rural and regional councils across NSW are being urged to get behind the efforts of the Country Mayors Association to ensure healthcare is fixed for residents.
Mayor Craig Davies represented Narromine Shire Council at a meeting of the Country Mayors' Association of NSW with rural and mental health minister Bronnie Taylor in Sydney last month.
Advertisement
The organisation had invited Ms Taylor to attend and explain what she was doing in response to the damning findings of a parliamentary inquiry into the rural health system.
Released earlier this month, the NSW parliament's rural health inquiry found that the system which "in some instances is in crisis", is rife with staff shortages, inequity, staff bullying, and other major problems.
READ ALSO:
The inquiry determined that rural residents endure "significantly poorer health outcomes, greater incidents of chronic disease and greater premature deaths" than their metropolitan counterparts.
The upper house report made 44 recommendations, including an urgent review of the rural workforce and funding arrangements, along with better engagement with rural communities.
The year-long inquiry received 720 submissions and held 15 hearings.
Cr Davies - one of eight Country Mayors Association of NSW executives - said they were writing to the NSW premier and leader of the opposition highlighting the need to adopt the recommendations to ensure a fix to health care for country NSW residents.
He is urging other councils to jump on board toot.
"The Inquiry found what everybody in regional and rural NSW knows, that health and hospital services in country NSW are below standard when compared to the service levels experienced by those residing in metropolitan areas," Cr Davies said.
"This is our opportunity to redress the deficiencies in regional and rural health delivery. We cannot let our communities down."
Both Ms Taylor and shadow health minister Ryan Park confessed to the country mayors that the problem wouldn't be easily, or quickly resolved.
However Cr Davies said it was refreshing to hear the both agree it was of the upmost importance that regional and rural health should be brought before parliament as early as possible.
The NSW government is due to respond to the inquiry in November.
But the government has already taken a few steps, starting with appointing Ms Taylor to her position.
She will also be put in control of a specific regional health division within NSW Health, and will be advised by a new advisory panel made up of members of the community.
The Country Mayors Association of NSW represents rural and regional councils across NSW and meets quarterly.
Advertisement
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.