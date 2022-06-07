Daily Liberal
Health

Bipartisan backing in Country Mayors' rural health meeting, Narromine mayor Craig Davies urging other councils to help

Zaarkacha Marlan
Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 7 2022 - 4:26am, first published 1:00am
Narromine Shire Council mayor Craig Davies is urging all rural and regional NSW councils to write to the premier to ensure recommendations to fix country healthcare are upheld. Picture: Google Maps/File

Rural and regional councils across NSW are being urged to get behind the efforts of the Country Mayors Association to ensure healthcare is fixed for residents.

