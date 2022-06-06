Matters of State | Funding boosts junior sporting development

Last week was a massive week for junior local sport in Dubbo, with the completion of upgrades at Apex Oval and South Dubbo Oval.
At Apex Oval, the junior rugby league club house now features new public toilets, including an accessible toilet, two change rooms with showers, and a referee/official's room.
The South Dubbo Oval complex now includes a disability toilet, all-weather area under a new awning, and the building and access footpath now meet Australian standards.
These upgrades were made possible thanks to a collaboration with the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF), and Dubbo Regional Council.
This is exactly what SCCF is all about - delivering infrastructure that makes a real difference in our regional communities.
***
I am encouraging everyone to roll up their sleeves and get a free flu shot in the month of June.
With a sharp increase in flu cases already, the NSW Government will fund flu vaccinations at GPs and pharmacies until June 30.
Ensuring everyone over six months of age in your family is protected ahead of the winter flu season will be crucial, as experts warn of a severe influenza season.
Find out more: https://www.nsw.gov.au/health/influenza
***
Artists and audiences across the Dubbo region will benefit from $12,350 from the NSW Government's Arts and Cultural Funding Program for the Songwriters and Original Musicians Association Dubbo (SOMAD) Inc. to run a variety of original live music events in 2022.
The Dubbo region is home to some amazing musicians and songwriters, and it's really important to support them to share songs and stories of this time and place, but it can be difficult to find a stage for original music.
Read more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/somad-snares-funding-to-boost-live-local-music/
***
COMPACT Partnership Projects Grants valued between $50,000 and $100,000 per year are now available to community and non-profit organisations running programs that empower young people to champion social cohesion.
I know young people want to live in a society free from hate and division. The COMPACT Program gives them the voice and the authority to make change in their communities and create a cohesive and harmonious society.
Grant applications are open now until 5pm Wednesday 15 June 2022. For more information, go to: https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/compact-grants/
***
I am encouraging women across the Dubbo region to register for one of the NSW Government's free Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn events.
In partnership with Essential Energy, the 20 free events kick off state-wide on 1 June until 15 July, focusing on safety while working in rural settings.
Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn events will be held in Dubbo on June 15, Nyngan on June 16, and Walgett on June 22. Events will run for two and a half hours, with a light lunch to be provided.
