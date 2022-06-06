Daily Liberal

Matters of State | Funding boosts junior sporting development

By Dugald Saunders
Updated June 6 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders (fourth from right) and mayor Mathew Dickerson with council representative and members of sporting clubs at South Dubbo Oval last week. Picture: Supplied

Last week was a massive week for junior local sport in Dubbo, with the completion of upgrades at Apex Oval and South Dubbo Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.