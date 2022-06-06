SCORE keepers around the Central West might as well add at least one to Desi Doolan's try-scoring box before every game from now on as the Bathurst Panthers winger's tally increased on Sunday at Wade Park.
The sensational finisher was crucial for his side yet again as Panthers won 33-18 over Orange CYMS.
Advertisement
Holding a six-game unbeaten streak to start the season, CYMS were simply outplayed by a Bathurst side eager to make up points after a draw against St Pat's last week.
"It feels real good, especially after last week, we didn't play our best footy last week and were lucky to get away with the draw so I was confident coming over here and pretty happy with the result," Panthers captain-coach Jake Betts said.
"We played our brand of footy, we completed well in the first half, I think it was around 13 out of 14 so you go a long way to winning a footy match when you play like that."
Panthers weren't off to the best start of the game with CYMS second-rower Ethan Bereyne too big to stop from five metres out as they shot to a 4-0 lead.
Willie Wright delivered a beautiful cut-out pass to Aidan Ryan after 10-minutes to level up proceedings before a barging run by centre Keelan Bresac led to a flick pass in Josh Rivett's direction as the Panthers fullback made it 10-4.
On the 23-minute mark and CYMS fullback Lachie Munro was evading the opposition before kicking to the corner as makeshift winger Robbie Mortimer scored with the conversion unsuccessful.
In the 33rd minute, an overlap on the left hand side handed Doolan his first try with Panthers ahead 14-8 at half-time.
Not long after the break, Joey Lasagavibau, in his 50th game for CYMS, scored one of his more classic tries, stepping inside to make it 14-12.
In the 49th minute, Willie Wright was involved again as the experienced five-eighth grubbered for himself and scored before converting his own try.
Three minutes later, another break from Bresac led to Claude Gordon getting on the score-sheet with Panthers now leading 24-12.
Joey wasn't done though, delivering a cut-out pass to hooker turned winger Liam Wilson who made it 24-18.
With the game tight, one man was destined to seal matters for his side with Doolan capitalising on an overlap before putting the ball down superbly, as Panthers went ahead 28-18 with five minutes remaining.
Advertisement
The iceman Willie Wright added one-point two minutes later before a grubber from Hudson White in the following set allowed Rivett to score his second as Panthers won 33-18.
Betts was full of praise for his men on the left-hand side of the field with four tries scored between Doolan, Wright and Ryan.
"Willie and Desi have a good combination, Mad Dog [Aidan Ryan] filled in for Jezza [Jeremy Gordon] and we lost absolutely nothing," he said.
"He's a quality player, Mad Dog, he can play anywhere across the park so we're very lucky to have him - it's a good problem to have."
Despite things threatened to boil over in the first half, Betts believed it was a simply a matter of wanting to win.
"The boys get a bit emotional, they're very passionate and that's what I love about them the most," he said.
Advertisement
"They play good hard footy and it showed today, they're a tough side CYMS, very physical, but so are we and I think that showed."
For CYMS captain Lachie Munro, injuries played a part in his team's loss but most of the credit went to his opponent who were too tough to overcome.
"They're a good side, they've always been a good side the last few years," he said.
"We knew it was going to be tough, and we were just playing out there wounded, we lost both our wingers and a few other boys were running out there with injuries.
"I thought we fought well but we've got a lot to work on with our defence and attack.
Advertisement
"(We'll need to work on) our whole team cohesion, we won six straight but today we were a bit quiet and didn't connect as well as we usually do, but we'll be right."
Munro added the long-weekend break has come at the right time as CYMS look to nurse injuries and hopefully welcome back captain-coach Daniel Mortimer.
"I'm so grateful (for the break), I think all our team is, everyone is playing with a bit of a niggling injury so we're happy to have a break and go to Lithgow in the next few weeks."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.