Daily Liberal
Photos

Bathurst Panthers defeat Orange CYMS 33-18 in Peter McDonald Premiership

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNSTOPPABLE: Desi Doolan's try-scoring habit featured against CYMS on Sunday. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

SCORE keepers around the Central West might as well add at least one to Desi Doolan's try-scoring box before every game from now on as the Bathurst Panthers winger's tally increased on Sunday at Wade Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.