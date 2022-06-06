Daily Liberal
Photos

Classroom Liberal | Dubbo North Public School holds McGrath Foundation fundraiser

By Newsroom
June 6 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students and teachers at Dubbo North Public School did their bit for the McGrath Foundation last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.