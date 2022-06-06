Students and teachers at Dubbo North Public School did their bit for the McGrath Foundation last week.
Students got in the spirit of the occasion and had their nails painted, temporary tattoos put on and faces painted as the school did what it could to help raise funds for the breast cancer charity.
In total, the school raised more than $800 and a great day was had by all involved.
