The 110-hectare sanctuary at Taronga Western Plains Zoo has been a very successful breeding ground for Bilbies since we introduced a founder cohort to the site back in late 2019.
Since then the population of Bilbies grown exponentially.
This success can mainly be attributed to the sanctuary being a safe, pest-free habitat to allow the bilbies to live a life as they would in the wild, but without the stress of having to try and evade feral predators such as foxes and cats. Fortunately, some extremely good seasons since the release have also provided ideal habitat and abundant food supply for the bilbies, so they have continued to thrive.
This breeding success has enabled us to fulfil one of our ultimate goals of providing significant numbers of healthy, behaviorally robust bilbies to other sanctuaries within Australia.
On Wednesday May 25, we translocated 32 Bilbies from our Sanctuary in Dubbo to Newhaven Wildlife Sanctuary in Central Australia, run by the Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC).
These bilbies are now part of the founding population in the new 9450-ha feral-predator-free sanctuary, so this is another significant milestone in restoring bilby populations in the wild throughout Australia.
Over the past five years many different teams and individuals within Taronga have worked together to contribute to this project.
It has been made possible through significant project management, such as building relationships with other government departments and non-government organisations, sourcing funding from generous donors to support the work, and organising permits and all the necessary documentation required for translocations across state borders.
The teams on the ground working in the sanctuary from different departments throughout the zoo have all contributed to the project, from fence maintenance and repairs, habitat management, pest eradication and monitoring of the bilby population through radio-tracking and overnight trapping events.
It has been a huge team effort and I certainly feel very lucky to be working on such an awesome project with great people around me.
I accompanied the 32 Bilbies for their translocation on a charter flight directly from Dubbo to Newhaven in the Northern Territory, which is in a very remote location to the north-west of Alice Springs.
Unloading the bilbies from the plane and handing them over to some of the local Warlpiri Rangers from the area was incredibly rewarding and another huge career highlight.
They were all extremely excited and emotional in welcoming 'ninu' (the Pintupi word for bilby) back to their land.
AWC staff also expressed their appreciation to Taronga for our contribution to their project.
