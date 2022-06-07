Daily Liberal

Zoo chat | Latest news from Taronga Western Plains Zoo

By Steve Kleinig, Bilby Keeper
Updated June 8 2022 - 2:30am, first published June 7 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newhaven Warlpiri Ranger Alice Nampijinpa Henwood and Lee Nangala Gallagher welcome the Greater Bilbies to Newhaven. Picture: Supplied

The 110-hectare sanctuary at Taronga Western Plains Zoo has been a very successful breeding ground for Bilbies since we introduced a founder cohort to the site back in late 2019.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.