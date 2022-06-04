Daily Liberal

NSW public servants '$6000 worse off'

By Finbar O'Mallon
Updated June 5 2022 - 5:01am, first published June 4 2022 - 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW public sector workers could be more than $6000 worse off over the next three years if inflation continues to rise and their wages remain frozen, unions say.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.