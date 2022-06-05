The National Party last week elected two new leaders to take us forward over the coming years as we continue to fight to get the best outcomes for regional Australia.
I'd like to congratulate our new leader David Littleproud and deputy leader Senator Perin Davey, who I'm confident will do a great job in leading our party into the future.
It was great to attend the 2022 Coonamble Show last week, where I had the pleasure of opening the new cattle complex and poultry pavilion at the Coonamble Showground on Wednesday.
The new facilities were part of a major upgrade to the showground, made possible thanks to $500,000 in funding provided under the former Coalition Government's Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants program.
The Coonamble Show Society was one of eight agricultural show societies in the Parkes electorate to receive funding to reinvigorate their showgrounds as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package for agricultural shows and field days.
Improvements to the Coonamble Showground included the construction of the new cattle and poultry multipurpose pavilion, an extension of the main pavilion and the installation of disabled toilets, as well as a full arena fence upgrade.
These upgrades were completed by local Coonamble contractors, providing an economic boost to the community, and resulting in more modern facilities which will benefit the community for years to come. The new facilities were certainly put to good use during the Show last week, and were welcomed by the committee and show-goers alike.
Over the weekend we saw celebrations take place in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth to honour the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after an incredible 70 years of service to Australia and the Commonwealth - a remarkable achievement.
For most of us, The Queen has been the only British Monarch we have ever known. Over the past 70 years, The Queen has provided stability, strength and reassurance to the people of the Commonwealth. She has been a constant through so much change and, regardless of your views of the monarchy, should be celebrated for her extraordinary reign and a lifetime of dedicated service.
Please join me in congratulating The Queen on this unprecedented milestone. All Australians are invited to send a personal message of congratulations and thanks to The Queen at www.platinumjubilee.gov.au/message-to-the-queen.
Messages, which will be accepted online until midnight 16 June 2022, will be collated and sent to Buckingham Palace and archived by the Commonwealth of Australia.
