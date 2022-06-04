Two new directors have been appointed to Dubbo Regional Council's executive leadership team.
Jane Bassingthwaighte is the director of community, culture and places, while Luke Ryan has been appointed as director of infrastructure.
Ms Bassingthwaighte said she was very excited to be returning to council.
"I have had 14 years' experience across various roles in Dubbo City and then Dubbo Regional Council, before departing to work for NSW Health," she said.
"I am a local resident, extremely invested in my community through a variety of community-based organisations."
Mr Ryan has been employed with council since September last year as manager infrastructure delivery.
Prior to that he was employed with Lake Macquarie City Council for 12 years.
"I am very enthusiastic about this new role; since moving to Dubbo I have had the opportunity of working alongside some of the most talented staff in my career, and now I am excited to put our knowledge expertise and passion for the community into practice by leading the infrastructure division," Mr Ryan said.
Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood said the executive leadership team had a revised focus on restoring relationships within the community.
"We know that Dubbo Regional Council has been under a lot of public scrutiny in the last couple of years," Mr Wood said.
"The community were disengaged and that was evident on my return. Now that our ELT is fulfilled, it's time to get busy implementing key strategies to engage with our community positively again."
The new recruits will start their roles on June 20.
