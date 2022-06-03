Thirty years ago in the blazing sun they stood there hoping to catch even a fleeting glimpse of Queen Elizabeth.
In Dubbo in 1992 Carrie Zumbo was among thousands of people who lined the streets and vantage points across the city to see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during their whirlwind tour of the city.
"I can remember thinking the kids were young and I thought this was a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Mrs Zumbo said.
"We were standing in the middle of the street, near the Amaroo [Hotel] on Macquarie Street.
"It was an important thing to see them."
On the day, 30 years ago, Mrs Zumbo brought along her four sons - Anthony, Damien, Dominic and Sebastian.
Her friend Daphne Jones and and Mrs Jones' grandson Leigh White were there as well.
The Queen and Prince Philip made a number of stops around the city during their visit, including to Taronga Western Plains Zoo and the Dubbo Civic Centre.
They royal couple also took a drive through the centre of Dubbo.
"I can't remember whether she was walking around the rotunda or she was driving past," Mrs Zumbo said of the royal couple.
"People were definitely excited about seeing them."
