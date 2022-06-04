Can you imagine eating five burgers in three minutes and 40 seconds?
That's one burger every 44 seconds!
And that's what one Brendan Hill did on Sunday afternoon.
"It was unbelievable," Parkes Burger Hub restaurant owner Jason McGuire said.
Jason hosted his first charity burger eating competition at his restaurant's location inside the Broadway Hotel in Clarinda Street, with the proceeds from the day going to the winner's charity of choice.
Condition of entry was a $100 entry fee, with local businesses nominating participants.
The aim of the competition, Jason said, was for competitors to eat five burgers in 10 minutes, or who could do it the fastest.
Brendan Hill, who was sponsored by Inkredible Experience, was the day's winner, eating his five burgers in those three minutes and 40 seconds.
Brendan chose the Black Dog Institute as his charity, with a total of $667 raised from the entire event going towards the cause.
"It was a spectacular effort," Jason said.
The competition was run alongside the Parkes business' four-year celebrations, which also included an afternoon of music, drinks, games and face painting.
Funds were raised from the games played on the day, as well as gold coin donations.
Jason had hoped to raise more but it is only the beginning.
He plans to make the competition an annual gathering.
"Now that we have a good area out the back, we can run more events like this," Jason said.
"[The burger eating competition] is something I've always wanted to do."
Jason is even contemplating a kids eating competition next year since so many children were in attendance at this event.
"We probably made more in the gold coin donations than I expected," he said.
"And the face painting was a hit, I think there were more adults who had their faces painted than children!
"It was a pretty good day.
"I'm happy with the turnout, we had a good crowd... and it ran for a good six hours."
Jason would like to thank all who attended the celebrations and competition on Sunday, particularly the participants and fellow business owners.
"I'd like to thank the businesses who did nominate someone for the competition," he said.
Readers can watch the action from the burger eating competition and celebrations on the Parkes Burger Hub's Facebook page.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
