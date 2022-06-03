They've won two consecutive AFL Central West games but Tom Skinner knows the Dubbo Demons are in a big challenge on Saturday.
All three Demons senior sides will head to Bathurst on Saturday to take on the Bushrangers at George Park 1, with the Tier 1 Men's match set to be a battle between the ladder-leading sides.
Bathurst is currently undefeated through their first five matches while Dubbo has lost only two games so far this season, including one to the Bushrangers last month.
Club president and the Tier 1 sides' ruckman, Skinner knows the squad are preparing for a big match.
"It's a big game, we're really excited to go and play the top team in Bathurst," he said.
"We're a little bit lighter on numbers than we would've hoped after having two good wins the last couple of weeks.
"But we can't make excuses like it's only ourselves who aren't travelling so we need to put what we can on the park and hopefully get the chocolates.
"We appreciate the guys who are travelling and doing that stuff, I know lots of people have work commitments."
The Demons had a special guest at their training on Thursday evening, with former AFL star Shane Mumford making an appearance during his visit to the Central West.
Playing in the same position as Mumford once did, Skinner felt it was an awesome experience for not only Dubbo but the entire region.
"I think (it's been great) for AFL in Central West, he's been to Bathurst and Orange over a couple of days just promoting the game," he said.
"Having him at training with the junior club then ourselves after that was just amazing.
"Just having someone with the wealth of knowledge that he has, he has played 216 games in an AFL career across three clubs and won a premiership.
"All the guys really looked up to him and took on board what he was saying."
Like Skinner mentioned, the Demons will be without several players for Saturday including Tom Byrnes but there are a few players the ruckman is eager to see back on the field.
"We're excited to have Isaac Heath back at full-forward again, he is obviously a classy player in our outfit," he said.
"I like having him up forward but he works his way around the ground to wherever he needs to be to get the ball and he gets his hands on it quite a lot.
"Having 'Bevo' (Bevan Charlton-White) on the ball this year has added another string to his bow of talents that he has, he is helping set up our midfield structures really well."
Bathurst's weather forecast is predicting the temperature to only get to 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Skinner believes the Demons will have a few hurdles to overcome but knows they can do it.
"We're fighting the weather, travel and a very good opponent in the Bushrangers," he said.
"We're up against but hopefully we can rise to the challenge."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
