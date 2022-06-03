Orana Spurs coach Ben Manson knows his side will be in for a tough match on Saturday when they travel to Lithgow in round nine of the Western Premier League.
Spurs will be without eight of their regular top-line players for the match against the Lithgow Workman but the visitors will be well-rested after not having played a game in several weeks.
Spurs' last match came against Dubbo Bulls in late May but Manson knows the side is eager to get back on the park.
"A lot of them are (keen) but unfortunately we've got a lot out this weekend," he said.
"We've got a lot of injuries and a couple of suspensions so it's going to be a tough one for us."
While they may be a little light on troops, the weather will also not be on Spurs' side with the winter conditions being in full swing around the state this week.
Manson believes the colder weather may not be a bad thing for Spurs.
"They are saying it's going to be five degrees so it's going to be freezing," he joked.
"That's usually good but because it makes them want to run around more."
Regardless of what team he can put on the park, Manson is confident the club's depth will be on display once again this season after a disrupted year so far.
"We're very lucky that we've got a lot of depth this year," he said.
"It's been quite an up and down year, we haven't really had a full team yet.
"The two times we did have a full team we won both games so it would be nice to get everyone not suspended or injured to play.
"It would be really handy because the team we had last year and the one we are used to, we haven't had yet.
"It would be nice to have everyone fit, healthy and playing again but the players who are stepping up to help out just shows our depth."
Spurs currently sit seventh spot on the Western Premier League (WPL) ladder with Lithgow two points behind them in eighth position, making Saturday's game even more important for both sides who are pushing to build some momentum.
Although he has a look at them before, Manson isn't a hundred per cent sure what Lithgow will produce on Saturday as the 2022 WPL season is one of the closest in recent memory.
"I watched their last game against Mudgee and they had a win, we had a draw against Mudgee," he said.
"You can just never tell, you just can't pick the competition.
"It's such a weird competition, anyone can beat anyone but you just don't know what's going to happen because the competition is so strong."
On the team news front, Manson was excited by the prospect of starting one of the club's emerging stars while a familiar face will return from an extended lay-off.
"Archie Cater he's absolutely brilliant, he'll probably start at left-back," he said.
"He's just one of those young guns who are coming through who are exceptional and he doesn't even realise his own talent.
"He is a fun kid, he is built hard and he plays good football.
"Duncan Ferguson is back from cutting the back of his leg, they told him he wasn't going to play again so it's nice to see him back out there."
Kick off for Saturday's match is at 2pm.
