Bathurst Bulldogs captain Peter Fitzsimmons is expecting big things from former Kangaroo Joe Nash in his return to Dubbo this weekend.
Nash missed the first meeting between the Dogs and Roos this season due to injury but has been named again at fullback for Saturday's clash at No. 1 Oval.
Not only will Nash be motivated against his former side but with the Central West squad being named in the near future, Fitzsimmons expects him to send a message to selectors.
"I'm always looking at Joe Nash. He's been a part of both clubs and I think he'll have a bit of a point to prove to Central West and Country selectors," he said.
"I think he'll be wanting to hit some form."
Nash will be key against a Roos side which has shown real improvement in back-to-back wins the past two rounds.
"Watching the game here in Bathurst, it looked like both teams were sort of struggling," he said.
"Since that game, both teams have been playing really well and Dubbo have obviously been playing really well, knocking off Emus and Forbes. I haven't watched those games, but they must be playing really well.
"I think it'll be a totally different game to when we last met. And playing at Dubbo, it's always tougher because they really perform for their home crowd."
The Bulldogs skipper believes his team can get the job done if the team sticks to its playing structure and put in a full 80-minute performance.
"I think if we play our structure well, we could really open up some opportunities," he said.
"They sort of defend really, really well early on. I think if we stick to it, I think the end of the game could open up.
"I think we need to playing a full 80 minutes too. We know our structure. We've done some video time on what we need to do defensively. I think we know the information, it's just about doing that for 80 minutes."
Kick-off is 3.15pm.
