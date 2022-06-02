Daily Liberal

Bathurst Bulldogs to travel to play Dubbo Kangaroos in Blowes Clothing Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME ON: Peter Fitzsimmons and his Bathurst Bulldogs teammates will clash with Dubbo Kangaroos on Saturday afternoon at the No. 1 Oval. Picture: Andrew Lotherington

Bathurst Bulldogs captain Peter Fitzsimmons is expecting big things from former Kangaroo Joe Nash in his return to Dubbo this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.