After a two-year hiatus, the Outback Car Trek is back and will raise important funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The Outback Car Trek has raised more than $32 million for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) in the past 32 years but has not been held in its entirety since 2019.
COVID-19 forced the Trek to be cancelled in 2020 before the Victorian lockdown in 2021 led to roughly a third of cars being left unable to participate.
Matt Tosolini is now onto his fourth Trek and can't wait to get back involved with the fundraiser.
"Team 145 is named after the 1974 Volvo we bought and customised and consists of me and two old mates," he said.
"We are a self-funded team with no major sponsor and have to scrap for every donation we can get. We even spend every night in the open to ensure every cent raised goes to the RFDS."
"I'm a country boy, grew up on the land and know how important the RFDS is. Love the Trek, the people on it and the cause that it serves."
Starting at the Star Hotel in Parkes on Saturday night, the Trek will head west to Nyngan on Sunday before eventually making their way to Hervey Bay to end their eight-day journey.
The Trek has covered approximately 130,000kms since starting and organiser Bill Patrick said it has been a tough few years for the organisation.
"Not being able to get out there to support them during a time of crisis was tough," he said.
"At the same time, the RFDS was extraordinarily busy working through the pandemic to deliver emergency and clinical services to regional and remote areas, forming a critical part of the vaccination rollout.
"However, despite losing a third of the cars last year they still donated all the funds they raised enabling us to deliver a boost of over $1.5m to them, equalling the return from a pre-pandemic Trek.
"That speaks volumes for the spirit and generosity of the Outback Car Trek."
While they donate money to the RFDS, the convoy also put money back into the small towns they pass through through food and drink.
Chief Executive Officer of the RFDS South Eastern Section, Greg Sam said the fundraiser has helped them significantly over the years.
"The support of the OBCT is greatly appreciated in these troubled times and I'm sure they will lift the spirits of the communities and everyone they meet along the way," he said
"Nationwide, the RFDS has a 'waiting room' of some 7.6 million km sq and during the past year, we flew more than 27 million km to help over 320,000 people, nearly one person every two minutes.
"A third of our funding comes from private donors who help cover the cost of maintaining and upgrading our aircraft, infrastructure, medical equipment and facilitating our clinics. In that context, the contribution of the Outback Car Trek over the past 33 years has been immense."
